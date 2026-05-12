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Peacock Launches Bravo Microdramas As Short-Form Streaming Market Expands

ByJolyen

May 12, 2026

Peacock Launches Bravo Microdramas As Short-Form Streaming Market Expands

Peacock is entering the growing microdrama market with two new unscripted Bravo series built for vertical video viewing, as short-form streaming platforms continue gaining traction in the United States.

The streaming service announced on Monday that it will debut “Salon Confessionals with Madison LeCroy” and “Campus Confidential: Miami,” with episodes designed to run between 60 and 90 seconds.

According to Peacock, the launch marks the first time a major US streaming platform has produced microdrama content.

The format, which became widely popular in China, is designed for fast mobile viewing similar to short-form social video platforms such as TikTok.

Bravo Personalities Lead New Series

“Salon Confessionals with Madison LeCroy” stars Madison LeCroy from Southern Charm.

The series follows LeCroy as she gives clients makeovers while they share personal stories and dramatic experiences.

The second show, “Campus Confidential: Miami,” centers on a group of college students, including Georgia Gay, daughter of Heather Gay from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

Peacock appears to be targeting existing Bravo audiences already using the platform for series such as Vanderpump Rules.

The strategy aims to keep viewers engaged inside the app with additional short-form content while they browse longer programming.

Microdrama Apps Continue Growing Rapidly

Microdrama platforms have become a fast-growing segment of the mobile entertainment market.

According to app intelligence firm Appfigures, microdrama app ReelShort generated approximately $1.2 billion in gross consumer spending during 2025, representing 119% growth from the previous year.

Another platform, DramaBox, generated $276 million in gross consumer spending during the same period, more than doubling its 2024 performance.

Earlier this year, TikTok launched a dedicated microdrama app called .

Another startup in the sector, , raised $14 million in funding from investors including Alexis Ohanian, Kris Jenner, and Kim Kardashian.

Many existing microdrama apps rely on highly serialized stories built around dramatic cliffhangers designed to encourage continued viewing and paid subscriptions.

Some users reportedly pay subscription fees reaching $20 per week to access additional episodes.

Peacock’s entry into the market differs from many existing microdrama platforms by relying on established Bravo personalities and reality television audiences rather than fully scripted fictional series.

Featured image credits: Magnific.com

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Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

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