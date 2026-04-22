One Million Beats, One Global Pulse: The OMODA Global Music Festival Ignites Wuhu

When the rhythm of trends meets a global vision, and cutting-edge technology fuses with the love of music, a one-of-a-kind OMODA music extravaganza is about to unfold! On April 28, the OMODA GLOBAL MUSIC FESTIVAL will ignite Wuhu as the grand finale of the 2026 Chery International Business Summit. Marking the milestone of surpassing one million global users, this is more than just a musical celebration—it is a boundless resonance between OMODA and millions of young users worldwide. Through the universal language of music, OMODA pays tribute to every passion, connects every lifestyle, and shares its brand philosophy with the world: co-creating a boundless life with young people.

Celebrating a Million New LOHAS Lifestyles:Reshaping Global Trends Through Music and Technology

OMODA Global Music Festival focuses on the emotional needs of a global community of a million“New LOHAS .”With an immersive dialogue across technology, art, and social interaction, the festival responds directly to the young generation’s longing for self-expression and meaningful connection. Here, futuristic tech experiences will no longer feel out of reach; smart interactive elements will be deeply integrated into the venue, turning music into an “audible glimpse of the future”and vividly showcasing OMODA’s exploration and achievements in smart mobility. Meanwhile, the diverse cultural interactions and trend-driven activities on-site will break down geographical barriers, bringing together young people from all walks of life to spark a shared passion unique to this generation within a free-spirited atmosphere.

Global Vision Meets Cutting-Edge Tech, Reinventing the Boundless On-Site Experience

From stages that blend international standards with cultural depth, diverse cultural elements come together naturally to deliver a truly immersive audiovisual feast. Every detail—from stage design to ambiance—has been meticulously crafted, and a wealth of interactive segments will elevate audience participation like never before. The tech experience takes a breakthrough leap forward as AiMOGA Robotics make their debut to welcome guests and facilitate interactions. Paired with themed leisure zones and a global food experience, art, technology, and relaxation are seamlessly integrated. Here, guests can not only unleash their passion through music but also fully explore the OMODA & JAECOO brand ecosystem and its future vision.

ALL IN OMODA: Join the Global Resonance of Youth

As a pioneering brand Co-Create A Beautiful Life With Young People, OMODA has always embraced multiculturalism with openness and inclusivity. The brand stays true to its global vision, focusing on the aesthetics and needs of young users—expressing its attitude through trends and spreading its warmth through interaction. This year’s OMODA Global Music Festival is not only a deep dialogue between the brand and young users worldwide, but also a new extension of OMODA’s “Music + Partners”exchange IP. It is, above all, an immersive party where music, technology, trends, and social interaction come together as one.

The star lineup, program highlights, and interactive moments will be unveiled soon — a music celebration poised to shake the globe is just around the corner. On April 28, tune in to the OMODA GLOBAL MUSIC FESTIVAL. ALL IN OMODA — join millions of young friends worldwide to feel the power of resonance in the waves of sound and unlock a brand-new chapter of trends in the midst of the celebration. Paying tribute to every passion, co-creating a boundless new lifestyle!

About OMODA&JAECOO

In 2025, Chery Group, the parent company of OMODA&JAECOO, ranked 233rd in the Fortune Global 500, achieving the fastest ascent among global automakers, and maintained its position as China’s top passenger vehicle exporter for 23 consecutive years.OMODA & JAECOO takes “Co-Create A Beautiful Life With Young People” as its brand vision, while OMODA focuses on building“The World’s Leading Crossover Brand”, JAECOO adheres to the philosophy of “From Classic Beyond Classic” and is committed to building“Global Elegant Off-Road Brand”, and building differentiated competitiveness through dual routes. By 2025, the OMODA & JAECOO brand has expanded into 64 markets worldwide, covering Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, and more，demonstrating strong global growth momentum，especially in the European market, becoming the fastest growing car brand in Europe and even the world. In the field of new energy vehicles,OMODA&JAECOO relies on the world’s leading SHS technology, with Super High Power，Super Low Efficiency，Super Long Combined Range，while providing efficient new energy solutions for global users, but also steadily advancing towards the objective of becoming the “The World’s Number One Hybrid Brand”. Notably, beyond its continuous breakthroughs in the core automotive sector, OMODA & JAECOO has extended its technological innovation into the field of intelligent technologies. The robot, jointly developed with the AiMOGA team, has entered real public service scenarios and made its official debut at the Asian Youth Para Games，representing a landmark practice in automakers’ intelligent transformation and further expanding the brand’s value boundaries.