DECO Showcases mmWave Contactless Interconnect Chip Solutions for Robot Joints at FAIR plus 2026

From April 22 to 24, FAIR plus 2026, a robotics industry event initiated by the Shenzhen Robotics Association, was held in Hall 9 of the Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center (Futian). At the event, DECO Integration Technology Co., Ltd. (“DECO”), a global leader in ultra-short-range mmWave connectivity chip design, showcased its mmWave contactless interconnect chip solutions for robot joints, featuring a range of contactless rotary communication and wireless power modules.

The showcase highlighted a shift in how robot joints can be connected: away from reliance on contact-based components and complex wiring, and toward an approach better suited for dynamic motion, system integration, and long-term operational stability.

At booth H9A12, DECO presented multiple demos covering applications such as dexterous hands, grippers, and robotic joints, demonstrating how its mmWave contactless interconnect chip solutions can be deployed across different types of robot joint structures. The demonstration scope also extended to other high-reliability rotating applications requiring contactless rotary communication and power delivery, including radar systems and rotary platforms. Through live demos, module teardowns, and application illustrations, visitors were able to gain a more intuitive understanding of how these modules can be integrated and adapted across different joint architectures. During the exhibition, attendees also engaged with DECO on topics including structural integration, protocol compatibility, and real-world deployment.

In robotic systems, joints are not only motion-execution units, but also critical nodes for data transmission, control coordination, and power delivery. This is especially true for moving parts such as the head, shoulder, elbow, wrist, waist, dexterous hand, and gripper. As robot architectures become more complex, inter-joint connections face increasing demands in terms of wiring space, assembly efficiency, long-term wear, maintenance frequency, and link consistency. Under conditions such as continuous rotation, multi-degree-of-freedom motion, and long-duration dynamic operation, conventional wired approaches often have to contend with cable twisting, contact wear, replacement cycles, and performance instability.

To address these challenges, DECO’s mmWave interconnect chip solutions enable contactless communication and power transfer, reducing the constraints imposed by mechanical contact points and complex wiring harnesses, while improving connection stability, integration efficiency, and long-term consistency under dynamic operating conditions.

The solutions support bidirectional real-time transmission across multiple protocols, including Ethernet, EtherCAT, CAN/CAN-FD, USB, and RS485, making them suitable for a variety of dynamic connection scenarios such as robot joints, dexterous hands, and grippers. On the communication side, the solutions support 10 / 100 / 1000 Mbps and can scale up to 3 Gbps under customized interface and structural configurations. Target bit error rate (BER) is below 10⁻¹², maximum rotational speed reaches 2000 r/min, and the operating temperature range spans -25°C to 85°C. The modules can be adapted to different joint structures and support modular expansion.

DECO noted that as robotics and embodied intelligence applications continue to evolve, joint connection solutions are being asked to deliver more than basic connectivity. The focus is shifting toward a more comprehensive set of requirements, including stability, integration density, and long-term operational capability. The company has already introduced multiple modules for dynamic robotic applications, including mmWave Wireless EtherCAT Modules, Wireless Ethernet Modules, Wireless CAN/CAN-FD Modules, and Wireless RS485 Modules, and will continue to advance the deployment of contactless interconnect technology across robotic motion scenarios.

For more information, or for samples and technical consultation, please contact: sales@decosemi.com