DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News Newsbreak

RovithoMed Launches International Medical Tourism Services

ByEthan Lin

May 12, 2026

RovithoMed, a newly launched medical tourism agency, has introduced a fully managed medical travel service designed to help international patients access treatment in Turkey through a more streamlined and coordinated process.

As global demand for affordable and high-quality healthcare abroad continues to grow, Turkey remains a destination for international patients seeking a range of medical treatments. The country offers modern healthcare facilities, experienced medical professionals, and comparatively accessible treatment options for patients travelling from Europe, the Middle East, and other regions.

RovithoMed provides end-to-end coordination services intended to simplify the patient journey, including treatment planning, travel logistics, accommodation arrangements, and post-operative support.

The company supports patients throughout every stage of the treatment process, beginning with initial consultations and personalised treatment planning. Patients are connected with dedicated healthcare consultants who provide guidance on available procedures, expected timelines, and travel arrangements prior to departure.

RovithoMed also facilitates online video consultations with doctors before travel, allowing patients to receive additional information and discuss treatment options directly with medical professionals before making final decisions.

Treatment journeys coordinated by RovithoMed typically include airport transfers, accommodation arrangements, in-person consultations, hospital or clinic coordination, and follow-up support after treatment. Each patient is assigned a dedicated coordinator to oversee communication throughout the process.

The company supports a range of medical tourism procedures, including cosmetic surgery, hair transplantation, dental treatments, and facial aesthetic procedures such as upper blepharoplasty and transconjunctival blepharoplasty.

In addition to medical coordination, RovithoMed offers multilingual support services, airport and city transfers, accommodation assistance, and tailored scheduling designed to help patients manage both treatment and recovery more comfortably during their stay in Turkey.

“Medical travel used to feel complicated and uncertain for many patients,” said Mehmet EBCİM, CEO of RovithoMed. “At RovithoMed, our goal is to remove that complexity entirely. We provide a fully managed, transparent, and patient-focused experience, so people can access treatment in Turkey with confidence.”

The company also maintains communication with patients following their return home, providing post-treatment guidance and ongoing support where required. RovithoMed additionally offers complication insurance support intended to provide patients with additional reassurance during the treatment process.

Procedures including cosmetic surgery, dental restoration, and hair transplantation continue to attract international interest within the broader medical tourism sector, with patients often seeking reduced waiting times, treatment accessibility, and integrated travel support services.

RovithoMed says its launch reflects growing demand for more organised and transparent healthcare travel experiences, particularly among patients seeking coordinated international treatment options.

As international healthcare travel continues to evolve, the company aims to provide patients with a structured and accessible way to arrange medical treatment abroad while reducing many of the logistical challenges traditionally associated with medical tourism.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

Facia Introduces DeepLiveness as the New Standard for Liveness Detection
May 12, 2026 Ethan Lin
Relier Transportation Service Elevates FIFA World Cup Transfers with VIP Concierge Mobility
May 12, 2026 Ethan Lin
Peacock Launches Bravo Microdramas As Short-Form Streaming Market Expands
May 12, 2026 Jolyen

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2026 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801