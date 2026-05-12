RovithoMed Launches International Medical Tourism Services

RovithoMed , a newly launched medical tourism agency, has introduced a fully managed medical travel service designed to help international patients access treatment in Turkey through a more streamlined and coordinated process.

As global demand for affordable and high-quality healthcare abroad continues to grow, Turkey remains a destination for international patients seeking a range of medical treatments. The country offers modern healthcare facilities, experienced medical professionals, and comparatively accessible treatment options for patients travelling from Europe, the Middle East, and other regions.

RovithoMed provides end-to-end coordination services intended to simplify the patient journey, including treatment planning, travel logistics, accommodation arrangements, and post-operative support.

The company supports patients throughout every stage of the treatment process, beginning with initial consultations and personalised treatment planning. Patients are connected with dedicated healthcare consultants who provide guidance on available procedures, expected timelines, and travel arrangements prior to departure.

RovithoMed also facilitates online video consultations with doctors before travel, allowing patients to receive additional information and discuss treatment options directly with medical professionals before making final decisions.

Treatment journeys coordinated by RovithoMed typically include airport transfers, accommodation arrangements, in-person consultations, hospital or clinic coordination, and follow-up support after treatment. Each patient is assigned a dedicated coordinator to oversee communication throughout the process.

The company supports a range of medical tourism procedures, including cosmetic surgery, hair transplantation, dental treatments, and facial aesthetic procedures such as upper blepharoplasty and transconjunctival blepharoplasty .

In addition to medical coordination, RovithoMed offers multilingual support services, airport and city transfers, accommodation assistance, and tailored scheduling designed to help patients manage both treatment and recovery more comfortably during their stay in Turkey.

“Medical travel used to feel complicated and uncertain for many patients,” said Mehmet EBCİM, CEO of RovithoMed. “At RovithoMed, our goal is to remove that complexity entirely. We provide a fully managed, transparent, and patient-focused experience, so people can access treatment in Turkey with confidence.”

The company also maintains communication with patients following their return home, providing post-treatment guidance and ongoing support where required. RovithoMed additionally offers complication insurance support intended to provide patients with additional reassurance during the treatment process.

Procedures including cosmetic surgery, dental restoration, and hair transplantation continue to attract international interest within the broader medical tourism sector, with patients often seeking reduced waiting times, treatment accessibility, and integrated travel support services.

RovithoMed says its launch reflects growing demand for more organised and transparent healthcare travel experiences, particularly among patients seeking coordinated international treatment options.

As international healthcare travel continues to evolve, the company aims to provide patients with a structured and accessible way to arrange medical treatment abroad while reducing many of the logistical challenges traditionally associated with medical tourism.