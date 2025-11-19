Idaho Dealership Claims Monarch’s Tractors Failed to Deliver Promised Autonomy

Monarch Tractor is being sued by Burks Tractor, an Idaho dealership that says the company misrepresented the autonomous abilities of its electric tractors. The lawsuit alleges the machines were “unable to operate autonomously,” despite Monarch’s assurances that they would be fully autonomous and “not limited by location or time.” Burks Tractor claims all 10 tractors it purchased “continue to experience significant problems” and are “defective.”

Lawsuit Filed After $773,088 Purchase and Early Deliveries

Burks Tractor bought the 10 tractors in early 2024 with the intention of becoming one of Monarch’s first dealers. The dealership says Monarch provided demo videos showing autonomous operation and charged $773,088 for the machines, which Burks Tractor financed and continues to pay interest on. The dealer also purchased spare parts. Monarch delivered five tractors in April 2024 and the remaining five in June 2025.

Dealership Says Problems Started Immediately After Delivery

According to the complaint, the tractors did not operate autonomously upon arrival. Burks Tractor said Monarch’s sales team tried to help the dealer activate the autonomy features but was unsuccessful. The lawsuit claims Monarch later admitted “both verbally and in writing” that the tractors’ autonomous capabilities were limited and that the machines “were unable to function autonomously indoors.” The dealership says it attempted numerous times to secure repairs or replacements but went “months without any support or follow-up.”

Monarch Denies Allegations as Company Faces Broader Setbacks

Monarch CEO Praveen Penmetsa and the company’s legal representative did not respond to requests for comment. Monarch denied the allegations in a court filing. The lawsuit, filed in Idaho state court in September and now moved to federal court, adds to the company’s ongoing challenges. The startup has struggled to gain traction in wineries and dairy farms, undergone multiple rounds of layoffs over the past two years, and seen its Foxconn-built Ohio factory converted into an AI data center. Monarch is now shifting toward software and licensing.

Dealer Says Monarch Refused to Take Back the Tractors

Burks Tractor says the tractors still “do not operate autonomously” and continue to experience failures. The dealership says it asked Monarch to take back the machines, but the company refused.

