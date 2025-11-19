Experts at the Baltic Travel Company Clarify Reasons Behind the Surge in Interest in Croatia Travel

Reports have reflected a dramatic increase in demand for adventurous, coastal, and seasonal getaways in Croatia, a country that the travel specialists at the Baltic Travel Company note has attracted annual arrivals 20% higher year-on-year.

For many, better access to flights, greater affordability compared to conventional resorts, and the availability of travel packages have prompted interest. However, the independent advisers also suggest that this is linked to trends where guests are prioritising authenticity and new experiences.

The Data Behind the Growth of Croatia as a Tourism Destination

Having joined the Schengen area in 2023, Croatia is now easier to access than ever before, with controls on air and sea borders now lifted. That has meant travellers from the EU can enter and leave freely, and that UK guests can travel to Croatia visa-free for up to 90 days.

That said, straightforward travel is thought to be only one piece of the puzzle, with enthusiasts having long pointed to some of the unique, historic sites and incredible landscapes that simply don’t exist anywhere else in the world.

The latest figures indicate that:

Overnight Croatia stays in 2024 reached record-high levels, with 20 million global visitors

During the first half of this year, arrivals grew by a further 4% and overnight stays by 4.7%

Tourism now comprises around 20% of the national economy of Croatia

Revenues from tourism in Q1 of 2025 grew 6.65% year on year

Croatia’s adoption of the Euro and the tourism board’s investments in developing infrastructure and promoting the country as a sustainable destination have all contributed to these sharp rises in demand.

Ongoing efforts are underway to develop the country as a year-round destination, attracting visitors to enjoy the snowy backdrops around Zagreb and the lakelands, as well as winter festivals and ski resorts in Platak and Sljeme.

Reasons a Higher Proportion of Travellers Are Considering Croatia

Birthe Nielsen, Managing Director of the Baltic Travel Company explains that ‘Croatia is a special place, and it feels entirely different from neighbouring countries. That owes partly to its exceptional gourmet foods, with Adriatic oysters, world-renowned olive oils, traditional lamb or octopus peka and Istrian truffles, which have graced some of the best fine dining establishments internationally.

It’s also a country of contrasts with 3,000 miles of untouched coastlines, more than a thousand tiny islands, and eight national parks alongside no less than ten UNESCO World Heritage Sites. These include the remarkable Dubrovnik Old City, Diocletian’s Palace, and the Carpathian Primaeval Beech Forests, all of which we highly recommend visiting!

We’ve spoken to guests who’ve never thought about travelling to Croatia before and have been exposed to the beauty of its landscapes and beaches through series and movies. It’s been a filming location for big-budget productions like Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again, Game of Thrones and The Last Jedi in the Star Wars franchise.

Showing Croatia on the big and small screen has certainly helped raise awareness of the many secret beauty spots and hidden coves that are distinct from the lively cities and nightlife in Dubrovnik and Split.’

Examples of Holiday Packages and Customisable Trips to Croatia

The Baltic Travel Company, a well-regarded and long-established expert in unforgettable travel experiences, offers several Croatia holiday packages . They range from Balkan cross-country tours to experience the best of the culture and history in Serbia, Croatia, Montenegro and Bosnia, to luxury eight-day cruises along the Croatian coast aboard a ship with private cabins, a rooftop jacuzzi and an elegant restaurant.

Birthe adds that, ‘It’s been amazing to see Croatia emerge as the next go-to destination, and it’s one of those countries that has seemed to be a little off the radar, which is part of the attraction. Our guests can immerse themselves in experiences and culture without repeating excursions or tours they might have seen elsewhere.

We always advise travellers to get in touch or browse our detailed itineraries if they’re unsure of the right type of holiday, but many opt for the Croatia Express, a fully guided group tour that takes place in Croatia and Slovenia with knowledgeable English-speaking guides. Another favourite is the superb Balkan Cities and Coast experience for lovers of history and heritage.’

