Author DJ Hupp Announces New Sci Fi Thriller The Patsy with Release Date of November 22

Portland-based author DJ Hupp is set to release his debut novel, The Patsy, on November 22, 2025, a darkly comic, high-stakes thriller that combines time travel with alternate history. The novel takes a bold and irreverent approach to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, turning the well-known moment in American history on its head. In The Patsy, a man from 1987 is sent back in time to inhabit the body of Lee Harvey Oswald, with a mission to prevent the nuclear catastrophe Kennedy would have caused if he had served a second term. This thrilling premise challenges the past, future, and the very fabric of time itself, making it an exhilarating read for fans of speculative fiction.

Described by early readers as “The Most Bonkers Conspiracy Theory Ever—And It Makes Perfect Sense,” the novel pushes its premise even further by grounding much of Wayne’s experience inside Oswald in the documented historical record. Nearly every movement, location, and interaction aligns with the verified timeline of Oswald’s final days. In the book’s internal logic, the world readers inhabit is the altered timeline created by Wayne carrying out the assassination, turning accepted reality into the product of a desperate temporal intervention. This reframes one of history’s most scrutinized events as a branching-path narrative that feels outlandish yet strangely plausible.

The Patsy stands out from other historical fiction and sci-fi novels not only because of its original premise but also for its sharp wit and irreverent humor. Drawing inspiration from writers such as Kurt Vonnegut, Chuck Palahniuk, and Douglas Adams, Hupp injects the narrative with dark comedy, keeping the stakes high while making the reader laugh at the absurdity of the situation. From absurdly tense moments to sly pop culture references, the novel is a perfect blend of intellectual intrigue and offbeat humor, making it an engaging read for those who appreciate both speculative fiction and dark satire.

As a first-time novelist, DJ Hupp brings a unique perspective to the genre. With a background in film, comedy, and satire, Hupp uses his creative talents to craft a narrative that feels both fresh and familiar. He uses historical revisionism not only as a narrative device but also to explore the moral and philosophical questions surrounding time travel and its implications. The Patsy is set to become a standout in the alt-history genre, bringing a new twist to the JFK assassination story while raising the stakes of what it means to change the past.

DJ Hupp is a filmmaker, actor, and comedian based in Portland, Oregon. Known for his unique comedic shorts and mash-ups, DJ brings a fresh, witty perspective to the world of film and satire. He is the creator of BardSubs.com, offering modern, comedic subtitles for Shakespearean films, and HuppingtonFōst.com, a satire site inspired by The Onion. As the creative mind behind these projects, along with his sketch comedy troupe, Analysis Paralysis, DJ has earned a reputation for thought-provoking humor that appeals to a wide audience.

Symmetrical Press is the publisher of The Patsy, dedicated to bringing unique and innovative voices in fiction to the forefront. With a focus on speculative fiction and bold, original storytelling, Symmetrical Press seeks to challenge the conventions of mainstream publishing and offer readers new perspectives on classic genres.

