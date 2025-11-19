Likvidaator Opens Its Doors to E-Residents and Foreign-Owned Companies with Launch of English Services and Support

Likvidaator , Estonia’s leading liquidation firm, has announced the launch of its new English services and customer support for e-resident company liquidation . With this major expansion, foreign-owned companies can now leverage Likvidaator’s trusted company liquidation services.

This expansion marks a first in Estonia, making Likvidaator the first liquidation company to specifically serve the needs of foreigners and E-residents navigating Estonian OÜ liquidation. As the country’s community of E-residents and foreign-owned companies grows, Likvidaator has positioned itself as the trusted partner for non-Estonian companies. The service and support expansion continues the company’s legacy of being the first in its field, since it was also Estonia’s pioneering liquidation company when it was founded three decades ago.

“We are pleased to add e-resident company liquidation to our services, and excited to hand hold non-Estonian residents in their company liquidation journey,” said Raul Pint , the founder and CEO of Likvidaator.

Established in 1995, Likvidaator stood as the first company liquidation firm in Estonia, and for 30 years, the company has proven itself a leader in company liquidation. Under the leadership of Raul, Likvidaator quickly became known as the go-to partner for corporate reorganization, business closures, and bankruptcy assistance. Its mission: to help entrepreneurs and founders close their Estonian OU (LLC) without unnecessary time, stress, or risk, has remained a guiding factor for the company and is now being extended to e-residents. Through its comprehensive services, including liquidation with sale, bankruptcy, and reorganization, Likvidaator continues to stand for transparency, client protection, and speed.

Until now, Likvidaator has focused its services on the Estonian-speaking market. But, as more and more foreigners and e-residents establish companies in Estonia, Raul saw a gap. While starting a business is easy, effective ways of closing it are harder to come by. With this expansion offering English language support and e-resident company liquidation, Likvidaator now provides foreign entrepreneurs with the same professional liquidation assistance that Estonian businesses have relied on for decades. This expansion is also backed by Likvidaator’s track record of success. The company liquidation firm has completed over 5,000 liquidations and upheld its reputation for reliability since its founding.

“We have always believed that closing a company should be just as easy and fast as opening one. By offering our services in English, we are opening up this possibility to thousands of global businesses who have opened businesses under Estonia’s e-residency program. For them, we are making the process fast, efficient, and transparent,” added Raul.

Likvidaator’s liquidation through sale service offers a company liquidation option that is faster and more effective compared to the traditional formal liquidation process. Instead of waiting six to twelve months for the liquidation process to be completed, Likvidaator expedites this process, allowing both residents and e-residents to liquidate their businesses within two weeks.

Likvidaator simplifies the process by having the business owner transfer their company shares to the liquidation firm. From there, Likvidaator removes the current members of the board, changes the company’s name, address, and contact details, effectively removing the business owner from the business. The company liquidator then handles all the subsequent proceedings and bureaucracy. According to Raul, this battle-tested approach has received high praise from clients and contributed significantly to the company’s growth. It is cost-effective and prioritizes the interests of clients. Moreover, the approach has proved especially valuable for entrepreneurs who are living abroad and no longer actively managing their Estonian OÜ because Likvidaator offers remote services.

Likvidaator’s introduction of English services and customer support for e-resident company liquidation is a natural next step for the growing company, one that also matches Estonia’s growing global reach. By providing the most effective way to liquidate a company in Estonia for foreigners and e-residents, Likvidaator continues to strengthen its position as Estonia’s leader in company liquidation.

“This expansion represents our commitment simplifying the liquidation process wherever possible. It is another building block of our plans to help every business owner in Estonia close their company professionally, legally, and with confidence. That is what we have built our name on,” concluded Raul.

For more information or to request a free consultation with Raul, visit https://likvidaator.com/en .