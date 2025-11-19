DMR News

SEARCH.co Releases Pivotal 2025 Healthcare & MedTech Market Research Report

SEARCH.co, a leading authority in market-research intelligence and strategic insights, today announces the publication of its newest flagship report: Healthcare/MedTech Market Research Report.

The report offers a deep dive into the global medical-technology sector (MedTech) and the broader healthcare landscape — combining market sizing, growth drivers, investment trends, operational benchmarks, marketing performance, and strategic recommendations.

Report Highlights

  • The global MedTech market is estimated at approximately US$668.2 billion in 2024, with forecast growth to about US$694.7 billion in 2025 (≈ +4 % YoY).
  • A projected mid-term CAGR of ~4-6 % is expected over the next 5-10 years, with potential to surpass US$850 billion by the early 2030s.
  • Key growth drivers: aging populations and the rising burden of chronic disease; technological innovation (robotics, AI/connected devices, minimally invasive surgeries); expansion of infrastructure in emerging geographies; and transformation of business models toward device+service ecosystems.
  • Finance & Investment Landscape: M&A activity in MedTech has accelerated — for example, about 195 acquisitions YTD 2024 with combined value ~US$47 billion.
  • Marketing & Commercial Trends: Hybrid HCP engagement (digital + field), ROI-driven channel allocation, precision targeting, and content-driven strategies dominate the 2024-25 landscape. Channel benchmarks provided include: SEO/content for in-market capture ($80-180/qualified lead), approved email/virtual ($120-250), CTV/digital video for awareness ($250-450) — illustrative.
  • Operational & Supply Chain Benchmarks: Key metrics such as On-Time-In-Full (OTIF) ≥ 95 %, average material lead time ~6-8 weeks (up from 4 weeks in 2023), sterilization capacity utilization 80-90%.
  • Strategic Recommendations: The report offers a cross-functional playbook across Finance, Marketing and Operations — for example shifting ~20 % of spend from hardware-only to recurring-revenue models (service + analytics), rebalancing channel mix toward influencer/UGC + deterministic digital, regionalizing manufacturing/packaging to reduce lead-time risk.

Why This Report Matters

In a market facing macro-economic pressures, supply-chain shocks, regulatory complexity (e.g., AI/ML device frameworks, MDR), the MedTech sector remains resilient but requires greater strategic discipline. The SEARCH.co report provides actionable intelligence — not just raw numbers, but commercialization, marketing and operational insight — that device OEMs, diagnostics firms, digital-health companies, investors and service providers can apply to refine strategy, identify growth pockets, benchmark performance, and mitigate risk.

About SEARCH.co

SEARCH.co is a market-intelligence firm that specializes in delivering data-driven insights, actionable benchmarking, and strategic frameworks for emerging and established industries, powered by AI. From healthcare & medical-technology to SaaS, fintech, and industrial sectors, SEARCH.co helps executives, investors and strategy teams navigate complex markets with clarity and confidence.

