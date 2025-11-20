DMR News

LED Craft Unveils Fully Revamped Website and Launches 30% Discount on All Orders

ByEthan Lin

Nov 20, 2025

LED Craft, the leading manufacturer and supplier of high-quality LED displays and signage solutions across the United States, is announcing the launch of its newly revamped website, designed to deliver a more engaging, user-friendly, and informative experience for businesses, brands, and public institutions exploring modern digital signage solutions.

A Fresh, Intuitive Online Experience

The redesigned website features an enhanced layout, simplified navigation, and streamlined access to key product categories, including outdoor LED signs, indoor displays, and signage by industries. Visitors can now explore project galleries, learn about the company’s full-service process, and request personalized quotes with ease. The new site also features educational resources that cover LED technology, installation tips, and best practices for maximizing the impact of signage.

Celebrating with 30% Off All New LED Signs

To celebrate the relaunch, LED Craft is offering an exclusive 30% discount on all new LED sign orders for a limited time. This special promotion reflects the company’s continuous evolution in the digital signage industry and its efforts to make modern Out-of-Home advertising more accessible to businesses. By selling directly to end-users, with no middlemen, the company offers factory-direct savings, making its prices the most competitive in the industry.

“Our goal was to create a digital experience that represents the innovation and craftsmanship we bring to every sign we build,” said Aline Remington, Vice President of LED Craft. “The new website showcases our ongoing commitment to improvement and makes it easier than ever for customers to connect with our team.”

End-to-End LED Signage Solutions

With decades of expertise in LED technology, LED Craft leads the way in digital signage innovation in the US, manufacturing in-house. The company combines sophisticated designs, the latest technology, energy efficiency, and impressive build quality to help businesses stand out in competitive markets. Their end-to-end services include everything from professional sign design to permit assistance to lifetime technical support.

Financing Now Available

Through partnerships with Ascentium Capital and TimePayment, LED Craft now offers flexible financing options to help businesses invest in LED signage without major upfront costs.

For more information, visit the new website at www.ledcraftinc.com to learn more about the 30% discount promotion.

For more information about LED Craft, use the contact details below:

Ethan Lin

