DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Business Latest Newsbreak

Walmart posts strong quarterly growth as shoppers hunt for holiday deals

ByJolyen

Nov 21, 2025

Walmart posts strong quarterly growth as shoppers hunt for holiday deals

Walmart is heading into the holiday season with more confidence than many U.S. retailers, reporting stronger-than-expected quarterly sales and raising its full-year outlook as consumers across income levels seek value amid economic uncertainty.

The company said U.S. sales rose 4.5% in the three months to 31 October, beating analyst forecasts. It now expects annual net sales to grow between 4.8% and 5.1%, up from an earlier projection of 3.75% to 4.75%.

Walmart reported robust performance across key categories, including grocery and apparel, while U.S. e-commerce sales jumped 28% thanks to gains in online orders and advertising. Executives acknowledged some softening in spending among lower-income shoppers but said overall demand remained strong, particularly among higher earners.

The divergence reflects the growing “K-shaped” dynamic in the U.S. economy, where wealthier households continue to sustain consumption while lower-income consumers face more financial pressure. Walmart chief financial officer John David Rainey said the retailer is “better insulated than just about anybody” due to its value-focused positioning.

Walmart shares rose more than 6% after the earnings announcement.

Analysts noted that wealthier customers helped drive margin expansion during the quarter. Retail analyst Hitha Herzog said Walmart shifted its pricing mix in a way that boosted profitability without alienating budget-conscious shoppers.

Executives also said the impact of U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs has been milder than expected, particularly after recent moves to roll back duties on hundreds of food products. Walmart’s scale and supply chain flexibility have helped limit price increases on items affected by tariffs, analysts said.

Industry watchers expect large retailers such as Walmart, Costco and Amazon to continue outperforming smaller competitors in what remains a volatile retail environment. Amazon recently reported a 13% year-over-year sales increase, underscoring strong online spending.

Walmart’s upbeat results contrast with weaker performance from several rivals. Target reported a quarterly sales decline and warned of reduced profits, while Home Depot and Lowe’s both cut their full-year outlooks amid softer consumer spending and a sluggish housing market.

Featured image credits: Zack Yeo via Unsplash

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

Related News

Salesforce Investigates Data Access Incident Linked to Gainsight-Connected Applications
Nov 21, 2025 Jolyen
Blue Origin unveils super-heavy New Glenn variant taller than Saturn V
Nov 21, 2025 Jolyen
ChatGPT Launches Group Chats Worldwide
Nov 21, 2025 Jolyen

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801