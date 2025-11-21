Google begins global rollout of Gemini on Android Auto

Google’s Gemini assistant is officially replacing Google Assistant in Android Auto, bringing the company’s newest AI model into millions of vehicles worldwide. The rollout starts Thursday and applies to Android Auto users who have already upgraded their phones from Google Assistant to Gemini.

Google says the switch will allow drivers to have more natural, conversational interactions while handling complex tasks on the road. Android Auto — which projects navigation, music, calls, and messages from an Android phone to a car’s display — will now tap into Gemini’s upgraded reasoning and context capabilities.

Gemini can answer questions about businesses along a route, offer details such as popular dishes or pet policies, and help users make decisions mid-drive. It can also handle messaging tasks like summarizing texts, drafting replies, translating messages, or adding an ETA to a response.

Drivers can ask Gemini to retrieve email details from Gmail — for example, pulling up a hotel address and starting navigation — or get summaries of unread messages. It can also build custom playlists across services like YouTube Music and Spotify based on specific requests, such as an upbeat three-hour road trip mix suitable for kids and adults.

The assistant supports open-ended conversations, letting users brainstorm ideas or learn about destinations by saying, “Hey Google, let’s chat.” From there, drivers can continue with follow-up questions or switch topics as needed.

Gemini is rolling out in 45 languages globally. To use it in Android Auto, users must have the Gemini app on their phone. A prompt will appear on the car’s display once available. Activation works through the “Hey Google” command, the mic button on the car screen, or a long press of the steering wheel’s voice control button.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.