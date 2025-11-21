DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News

China UnionPay Launches Innovative Tax Refund Service to Enhance Shopping Experience for International Tourists in China

ByEthan Lin

Nov 21, 2025

As China expands its visa-free entry to more countries, “China Travel” has witnessed a new round of growth during the weeklong National Day Holiday in early October. Surging searches for “Tips for Visiting China” and “Shopping List for Visiting China” across social media have coincided with a rising demand for tax refund when tourists leave China’s mainland. Statistics from China UnionPay show a 1,150% increase year-on-year in the volume of UnionPay departure tax refund from October 1 through 8, 2025, underscoring the enormous appeal of China for international tourists and the vital role of efficient, convenient payment services in boosting foreign spending in China.

China UnionPay has launched tax refund services in 29 cities with tax refund policies across 14 provinces, such as Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangdong province, in partnership with ten Chinese commercial banks. These include the Bank of China, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, China Construction Bank, and Agricultural Bank of China. This service is now available at nearly 5,000 shops, creating a comprehensive tax refund service network spanning ports of entry, dedicated tax refund service locations, and major shopping districts.

At the above locations, international visitors can claim tax refunds with various cards, including UnionPay, Visa, Mastercard, JCB, and Diners Club. By choosing the special-purpose POS terminals provided by China UnionPay Merchant Services, tourists can enjoy a one-stop solution integrating pre-authorization and refund settlement that enables refund upon purchase. This significantly reduces the time it takes for the refund to be posted to the cards.

China UnionPay departure tax refund is an innovative service rolled out under the guidance of government institutions, such as the People’s Bank of China, the State Taxation Administration, the Ministry of Commerce, and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism. According to the recently optimized policy for departure tax refund, there are two refund rates—11% and 9%—with the minimum purchase threshold lowered from CNY 500 to CNY 200, and the cash refund limit raised from CNY 10,000 to CNY 20,000. High-quality and efficient services for departure tax refund are becoming a critical engine that drives inbound tourism and spending in China and the recovery of its international tourism market. Going forward, China UnionPay will continue to deepen cooperation with all industry stakeholders to further expand the coverage and use cases of its tax refund services, enhancing the security and efficiency of settlement for international tourists. With innovative payment solutions, UnionPay aims to take the experience of tax refund services to the next level.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

Safety Training Seminars Opens A New BLS CPR Certification School in Sacramento, CA
Nov 22, 2025 Ethan Lin
Google Executive Says AI Compute Must Double Every Six Months to Meet Rising Demand
Nov 21, 2025 Jolyen
Southern Solutions Is Supporting Women Locally and Leading by Example in Business
Nov 21, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801