China UnionPay Launches Innovative Tax Refund Service to Enhance Shopping Experience for International Tourists in China

As China expands its visa-free entry to more countries, “China Travel” has witnessed a new round of growth during the weeklong National Day Holiday in early October. Surging searches for “Tips for Visiting China” and “Shopping List for Visiting China” across social media have coincided with a rising demand for tax refund when tourists leave China’s mainland. Statistics from China UnionPay show a 1,150% increase year-on-year in the volume of UnionPay departure tax refund from October 1 through 8, 2025, underscoring the enormous appeal of China for international tourists and the vital role of efficient, convenient payment services in boosting foreign spending in China.

China UnionPay has launched tax refund services in 29 cities with tax refund policies across 14 provinces, such as Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangdong province, in partnership with ten Chinese commercial banks. These include the Bank of China, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, China Construction Bank, and Agricultural Bank of China. This service is now available at nearly 5,000 shops, creating a comprehensive tax refund service network spanning ports of entry, dedicated tax refund service locations, and major shopping districts.

At the above locations, international visitors can claim tax refunds with various cards, including UnionPay, Visa, Mastercard, JCB, and Diners Club. By choosing the special-purpose POS terminals provided by China UnionPay Merchant Services, tourists can enjoy a one-stop solution integrating pre-authorization and refund settlement that enables refund upon purchase. This significantly reduces the time it takes for the refund to be posted to the cards.

China UnionPay departure tax refund is an innovative service rolled out under the guidance of government institutions, such as the People’s Bank of China, the State Taxation Administration, the Ministry of Commerce, and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism. According to the recently optimized policy for departure tax refund, there are two refund rates—11% and 9%—with the minimum purchase threshold lowered from CNY 500 to CNY 200, and the cash refund limit raised from CNY 10,000 to CNY 20,000. High-quality and efficient services for departure tax refund are becoming a critical engine that drives inbound tourism and spending in China and the recovery of its international tourism market. Going forward, China UnionPay will continue to deepen cooperation with all industry stakeholders to further expand the coverage and use cases of its tax refund services, enhancing the security and efficiency of settlement for international tourists. With innovative payment solutions, UnionPay aims to take the experience of tax refund services to the next level.