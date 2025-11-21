Microsoft Publishes Open Source Code for the Zork Trilogy Under MIT License

Microsoft has released the source code for Zork, Zork II, and Zork III under the MIT License, marking a major preservation step for three influential text games from the early era of interactive fiction. The company said the work involved its Open Source Programs Office, Xbox, and Activision, with the aim to keep the series available for study rather than adapt it for modern platforms.

Microsoft Describes the Preservation Effort

In a blog post announcing the release, Microsoft said the “goal is not to modernize Zork but to preserve it as a space for exploration and education.” The decision arrives during a period when digital-only releases and service-based game models have increased concerns about long-term access to older games.

Zork’s Role in Early Interactive Fiction

The first Zork title influenced the development of parser-based stories and puzzle-driven play. The game ran on the Z-Machine virtual machine, which helped the trilogy appear on multiple personal computers as they became widespread in the 1990s. Modern Z-Machine interpreters still exist, and players can also buy and play the original titles on Good Old Games, which has maintained access to classic works.

Historical Rights and Earlier Code Releases

Infocom’s text adventure catalog, including the code for various well-known titles, appeared on GitHub in 2019. Those releases remained subject to Activision’s rights, and the company retained the ability to take the repositories down. Microsoft’s new step ensures the Zork trilogy remains openly available without risk of removal.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.