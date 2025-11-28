For North Americans Seeking a Year-End Reward, Philippine Airlines’ Black Friday Deals May Be the Answer

Philippine Airlines (PAL) is urging North American travelers to look beyond gadgets and retail deals and instead consider a different kind of indulgence: a long-overdue getaway to the Philippines. With newly announced Black Friday fares from major U.S. and Canadian cities, the flag carrier is positioning a tropical break for rest, reunion, or adventure as the ultimate act of self-reward heading into the new year.

Running until November 30, 2025, PAL’s Black Friday prices offer the lowest round-trip all-in Economy fares from Los Angeles for USD 699, San Francisco USD 749, New York for USD 939, Honolulu for USD 949, Seattle for USD 719, Vancouver for CAD 829, and Toronto for CAD 1,219.

Travel periods from Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Vancouver, and Toronto start on August 1, 2026, and beyond. While travels from New York and Honolulu are from February 1, 2026, and onwards.

PAL also has one of the widest and safest ways to travel to different parts of the archipelago. Travel north to experience the sand dunes of Ilocos or disconnect and soul-search in Batanes. Frolic your feet on the crystalline sands of Boracay and indulge in the country’s culinary gem in Bacolod. Down south, the Philippines offers more white beaches or even a pink beach from Siargao to Zamboanga. All within a short one to two-hour flight from Manila via PAL.

The Philippine flag carrier has been voted as the second most preferred airline in Southeast Asia in the recently concluded 2025 Flyers’ Choice Awards by AirlineRatings.com, a trusted global source for airline safety and product ratings covering more than 385 airlines around the world.

Early this year, the airline was named the Best Travel Brand, ranking first in the Philippines and second in Southeast Asia, according to Campaign Asia-Pacific’s Southeast Asia’s Top 50 Brands. The airline is an APEX Four™ Star recipient and has achieved the highest on-time performance among Asia-Pacific carriers for three consecutive months (August to October 2025), according to Cirium.

Offered for a limited time only, book now at PAL Black Friday Seat Sale, PAL mobile app, PAL hotline at (+632) 8855 8888, or via preferred ticketing offices and travel agents.

About Philippine Airlines

Philippine Airlines (PAL) is the Philippines' flag carrier and only full-service network airline, as well as the first commercial airline in Asia. PAL's fleet of Boeing, Airbus, and De Havilland aircraft operates scheduled nonstop flights out of hubs in Manila, Cebu, Clark, and Davao to 31 destinations in the Philippines and 39 destinations in Asia, North America, Australia, and the Middle East. PAL also offers air cargo and charter services, while providing seamless connections throughout the nation and across the world.

