The Natural Wood Floor Unveils First Look At Continuous Versaille Oak Parquet Woodblock

The Natural Wood Floor is pleased to unveil their new continuous Versaille Oak Parquet Woodblock. The new engineered wood has been finished with a Loba ‘provincial’ stain and Loba Speed Semi-gloss by one of the company’s recommended installers.

According to the business, the new parquet woodblock can be used in any room in the home. It makes a fantastic first impression in hallways, brings an elegant charm to living rooms, and looks stunning in bedrooms.

The company adds Parquet suits all styles of décor and is completely versatile. In bedrooms, kitchens, living rooms, snugs, bathrooms, and hallways, parquet will always look the part.

The new product is now available to view at the company’s showroom.

About The Natural Wood Floor

The history and heritage of The Natural Wood Floor Company has been one of progressive steps in the wood flooring industry that shows a long-term commitment to quality and care for wood and the environment.

The business has been selling wood floors since the early 1990s and haven’t looked back. Since the 90s, flooring has come a long way and we have been at the forefront of the industry.

Operating out of a small shed in Balham, London, The Natural Wood Floor Company began to supply reclaimed and re-manufactured wood floors sourced from many old buildings in the UK, which were being demolished or refurbished at the time.

As the company grew, the team started to source different types of wood flooring, purchasing new Oak and Maple wood floors from Canada and America.

As the flooring market grew, new species and products were added and we began to export further afield, to Germany and Japan. With interest in flooring still growing, particularly in solid Oak hardwood floors in wide and long boards, the business invested in a new high-tech factory in the UK. At the same time, they started to produce fresh sawn products in Romania, close to Europe’s second largest Oak forest.

The new product launch is a testament to the business’s commitment to continuously providing the best products and solutions to their customers, offering high quality flooring at the right price.

More information about The Natural Wood Floor can be found on the business website. Alternatively, a representative for the company can be contacted directly using the information below.