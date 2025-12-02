ServiceNow Wins Best Use of AI for Accessibility at the Netty Awards

ServiceNow has won Best Use of AI for Accessibility at the Netty Awards for Voice Input for Now Assist, a generative AI powered feature that makes enterprise tasks hands free and meaningfully faster to complete. Rather than treating accessibility as a compliance requirement, ServiceNow built a system shaped by more than one hundred hours of direct testing with employees with disabilities through its TruAbility Network and Accessibility Product Advisory Council. While most enterprise platforms rely on standards based accessibility that can still create slow workflows, Voice Input for Now Assist uses ServiceNow’s AI platform to speed up commands and results with real world precision. It also supports short term use cases, such as employees managing temporary injuries who would otherwise need separate voice software. ServiceNow’s win reflects a broader shift where accessibility is viewed as product innovation, with new capabilities already roadmapped including always on listening, adjustable speech speeds, AI generated page summaries, and domain specific voice commands for complex workflows.

The Proof: Faster Tasks, Higher Usability, Real ROI

ServiceNow’s recognition is grounded in proven outcomes. In formal testing, participants with disabilities completed tasks 41 percent faster using Voice Input for Now Assist and rated the usability of the experience 47 percent higher. These gains represent a meaningful improvement in how accessible enterprise workflows feel on a daily basis. Benefits extend beyond disability communities, as multitaskers and mobile workers have also reported measurable time savings, including one user who described reclaiming 30 to 45 minutes while reviewing tasks at the start of the day. Enterprise buyers have responded strongly, with inclusive capabilities becoming a notable differentiator in competitive RFPs and large bids. The feature is already rolling out across sectors, with expansion underway across IT, HR, and customer service workflows. ServiceNow is also seeing talent advantages as workers with disabilities remain underrepresented in tech. Voice Input for Now Assist shows that inclusive AI drives productivity, brand leadership, and enterprise growth.

The Inclusive by Design Process Behind the Win

Voice Input for Now Assist was created through ServiceNow’s Inclusive by Design approach, which integrates accessibility into every stage of the product development life cycle. The process begins with listening, where internal disability communities identify real obstacles before development begins. Teams are required to design for a full spectrum of human capability instead of building for an assumed average user. Pre-tested accessible components prevent common barriers from being reintroduced, and specialized accessibility teams validate designs before coding begins. Feedback loops with the Product Advisory Council ensure that real-world experience directs ongoing iteration. The feature was shaped by more than one hundred hours of co-creation with employees with disabilities, which informed where task acceleration was most needed and where voice navigation would have the greatest impact. The result is a system that improves usability for those with ongoing accessibility needs while raising the overall intuitiveness of the product for all users. The execution reflects creativity grounded in empathy and lived experience.

Setting a New Standard for Inclusive Enterprise Software

The success of Voice Input for Now Assist is a milestone not only for ServiceNow but for the broader enterprise software industry. It reframes accessibility as a driver of product innovation rather than a post-launch requirement and strengthens ServiceNow’s position as a leader in equitable technology. For employees with disabilities, it creates immediate improvements in day-to-day workflow participation. For workers with temporary limitations or a preference for hands-free interaction, it offers greater flexibility with less friction. For the industry, it sets a new performance standard by proving that accessibility can be a primary source of speed, efficiency, and competitive advantage. This Netty Awards win validates that inclusive design is a strategic priority that aligns customer expectations, product innovation, and talent attraction in the modern workplace.

About ServiceNow



ServiceNow is a global enterprise software company that develops platform-based technologies to help organizations digitize workflows, improve operational efficiency, and transform employee and customer experiences. With a focus on inclusive innovation, ServiceNow continues to build capabilities that expand access and unlock productivity for all users.