Harwoods Group Announces Exclusive Event in Audi Portsmouth, Including Test Drive of the New Audi e-tron GT

Harwoods Group, an automotive retail group based on the south coast of England, has just announced that it is holding an exclusive event at Audi Portsmouth, where attendees will have the opportunity to test drive the new Audi e-tron GT. The event, which happens on Sunday, 7th December, is being held in celebration of motorsport, the latest developments in Audi performance, and cutting-edge electric renovation.

Visitors to the group’s Audi Portsmouth dealership will be able to enjoy a live screening of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, watching the action unfold in a relaxed atmosphere amongst other Audi enthusiasts with complimentary refreshments. They will also be able to try out a host of attractions aimed at simulating the thrill of motorsports and providing a day of family fun, such as widescreen Silverstone Racing simulators, providing a state-of-the-art virtual driving experience that allows drivers to test their reflexes, as well as a Giant Scalextric, where visitors can challenges friends and family for a fun, competitive racing experience.

One of the core highlights of the exclusive event is the ability to test drive the new Audi e-tron GT , a vehicle that represents the cutting edge of electric vehicle design. This aims to demonstrate the impressive precision of the Audi electric performance, as well as allowing enthusiasts to take a closer look at the future of Audi sports cars.

About Audi Portsmouth

Located on Bilton Way, Audi Portsmouth was acquired in 2000, making it the first Harwoods group site specialising in Audi vehicles. They aim to treat their customers with their satisfaction as the first and foremost priority, offering dedicated customer service and some of the best deals when it comes to their premium Audio range, including the Audi A3 Sportback TFSI e, the Audi A4 Allroad and the Audi Q5.

About Harwoods Group

A privately owned automotive retail group that serves customers across Hampshire, Surrey, Sussex, Kent, and beyond, Harwoods Group is an established family business that was founded in 1931. With a team of over 1000 experienced professionals, they aim to provide the best car buying experience in the UK, ensuring that their range of luxury and premium cars is backed up by expert advice and dedicated service.

For more information about Harwoods Group, use the contact details below: