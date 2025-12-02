Rollney Singapore Unveils Innovative Fully Robotic Soft Serve Vending Machine

Rollney Singapore has officially launched the nation’s first fully robotic soft-serve ice cream vending machine, marking a major milestone in the evolution of automated dessert retail. The new system delivers outlet-quality soft-serve ice cream with precision and consistency, available to consumers around the clock.
Illustrative Visuals For Reference
Innovation at the Core
Rollney has established itself as a pioneer in dessert innovation, bridging the gap between premium quality and everyday convenience. The introduction of a fully automated soft-serve vending machine demonstrates the brand’s commitment to redefining how Singaporeans experience indulgence.
Each vending machine is equipped with robotics that handle every step of the serving process – from dispensing to presentation – ensuring the same freshness, hygiene, and texture found in Rollney’s retail outlets. The technology eliminates manual handling, offering a contactless dessert experience that aligns with modern hygiene and operational standards.
Founder’s Vision
The concept is driven by Mr. Narresh Babu, a para-powerlifter and entrepreneur who brings the same focus and precision from sports into business innovation. Under his leadership, Rollney Singapore continues to invest in technology to create scalable, efficient, and accessible food experiences.
“Dessert should make life sweeter, not complicated,” said Mr. Babu. “Through robotics, we’ve combined our signature soft-serve quality with the convenience of automation – making indulgence available anytime, anywhere.”
Nationwide Rollout
Following successful trials, Rollney Singapore has begun deploying its robotic vending machines at key locations across the island, with a target of 100 machines islandwide within one year. The expansion aims to make premium soft-serve more accessible to the public while showcasing the scalability of technology-led dessert retail.
East
- Tampines Mall – Level 2, opposite Capitol Optical
- Pasir Ris Mall – Outside BMTC entrance
- Loyang Point – Inside Koufu
Central
- Orchard Gateway – Level 2
- 480 Toa Payoh – Inside Gourmet Paradise
- Tekka Place – Outdoor area near Starbucks
North-East
- Sengkang Grand Mall – Level 1 outdoor
- Heartland Mall – Level 2, near popular escalator
- Punggol Plaza – Level 1, near Subway
North / North-West
- Hillion Mall – Basement 1M
- Nanyang Polytechnic – Inside Koufu
West
- Taman Jurong – Inside Koufu
- Singapore Polytechnic – Koufu, Foodcourt 4
Events
- Christmas Event @ Takashimaya – Event Machine Unit 1
- Christmas Event @ Takashimaya – Event Machine Unit 2
Roaming / Events
- Events (Roaming) – Various event activations across Singapore
Each unit is capable of dispensing a freshly made serving in under 45 seconds, using a robot and self-cleaning system that maintains temperature, hygiene, and consistency.
Future Plans
The launch of the robotic soft-serve vending machine represents a key milestone in Rollney’s strategy to expand its presence through technology-driven solutions. With plans to reach 100 vending machines islandwide by 2026, Rollney aims to set a new benchmark for scalability, operational efficiency, and consumer accessibility in Singapore’s F&B sector.
As the brand continues to grow, Rollney remains committed to combining craftsmanship with cutting-edge innovation – offering Singaporeans a taste of the future, one swirl at a time.