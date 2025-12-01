DMR News

Zocket Launches Bacon: The All-In-One AI Creative Engine for Brands, Agencies, and Creators

Dec 1, 2025

A New Creative Era – Built in 3 Months

Zocket, the ad-tech platform serving over 1,600 businesses worldwide, has unveiled Bacon, a cutting-edge creative AI engine. Initially developed as an internal experiment, Bacon has evolved into a sophisticated tool capable of producing high-performing content in minutes, revolutionizing creative production for brands, agencies, and creators alike.

In under three months, the Zocket product team created an AI system that can learn a brand’s identity from a single website link. It analyzes a brand’s tone, color language, visual identity, product catalog, and messaging style, enabling Bacon to generate a comprehensive library of platform-ready creative assets—ranging from static ads to videos and UGC—at an unprecedented speed and scale.

The First AI Creative Engine That Thinks Like a Full Team

Bacon is more than just a tool for speeding up content production. It redefines creative workflows by replacing the need for designers, editors, motion artists, UGC creators, and copywriters. After simply providing a brand URL or product image, Bacon handles everything, enabling the creation of:

  • Static ads that are fully art-directed
  • Reels and short-form videos automatically generated from static images
  • AI UGC videos featuring expressive, human-like creators
  • Influencer-style talking videos tailored to different audience personas
  • Cinematic Veo-powered ads designed for high-end visual storytelling

All assets are delivered in multiple formats, optimized for platforms such as Meta, TikTok, YouTube, and Google. What once required a month of agency work can now be completed in just ten minutes.

Creative Production, Reinvented

Bacon marks a significant leap in creative agility, offering brands the ability to produce hundreds of variations for testing, quickly adapt assets into various sizes for paid media, and transform static images into scroll-stopping videos without ever touching a design tool.

The system is equipped with intelligent features that automatically enhance the content, including scene changes, background edits, retouching, lighting adjustments, script generation, and layout iterations. Bacon elevates creative output into high-quality, brand-consistent assets ready for publication.

As Zocket’s CTO Mukund explains, “Quality no longer has to be sacrificed for speed. For the first time, creative production is actually faster than campaign planning.”

From the House of Zocket

While Zocket continues to serve as a leading ad management and optimization platform, Bacon is positioned as its creative intelligence counterpart. Together, Zocket and Bacon form an integrated ecosystem that allows brands to ideate, create, launch, and optimize ads with unmatched automation, significantly enhancing the creative and marketing processes.

About Zocket

Zocket is a global advertising technology platform that has processed over $100 million in ad spend for enterprise and high-growth companies. Focused on performance, automation, and intelligence-driven advertising, Zocket continues to innovate, building the future of AI-powered marketing infrastructure.

For more information, visit: www.trybacon.ai

Media Contact

Arun S, Associate Director – Marketing
Zocket
Email: arun@zocket.com
www.trybacon.ai

