Shelly Grimm’s Perpetual Caregiver Collective Launches Nationwide Movement to Support Caregivers and Families Facing Chronic Illness

The Perpetual Caregiver Collective Announced as Game-Changer for Caregivers Nationwide

The Perpetual Caregiver Collective (TPC), founded by Shelly Grimm, has officially launched its nationwide movement to support caregivers and families living with chronic illness. TPC is a purpose-driven organization offering a unique, integrated model that brings together relief, resources, and renewal for caregivers, a group often underserved and overlooked in society. The Collective combines emotional support, financial clarity, and practical advocacy to offer holistic solutions to the complex challenges caregivers face.

At its core, TPC is dedicated to helping families navigate the intersection of caregiving and financial planning. The organization’s innovative approach integrates restorative caregiver retreats, estate and life organization through The Family Love Letter, and a subscription-based concierge service that empowers caregivers to find balance, confidence, and peace. By addressing both the emotional and financial aspects of caregiving, TPC is redefining the caregiving experience nationwide.

Shelly Grimm’s Personal Journey Drives the Collective’s Mission

Shelly Grimm, the founder and CEO of TPC, brings both professional expertise and personal experience to the organization. With 28 years of experience in financial consulting and a deeply personal connection to caregiving, having cared for her mother, the first woman in the United States diagnosed with Crohn’s Disease in 1956, and her neurodivergent son, Grimm has a unique understanding of the challenges caregivers face. Her experiences have shaped the foundation of TPC, ensuring that every service offered is deeply rooted in empathy and authenticity.

Grimm’s commitment to improving caregivers’ lives goes beyond her professional work. As the author of Some Asses Just Need Wiping and the upcoming Some Loves Just Need Leaving, she has used storytelling to break the stigma surrounding caregiving, chronic illness, and neurodiversity. Shelly’s work has been recognized nationally, with features on Fox Business and Bloomberg, and her selection as one of MSN’s Top 10 Inspiring Women in 2025 further underscores her influence and impact.

Recent Recognition: Shelly Grimm Named Best Social Impact Innovator in Caregiving and Chronic Illness Support in 2025

In recognition of her groundbreaking contributions to caregiving and chronic illness support, Shelly Grimm has been honored as the Best Social Impact Innovator in Caregiving and Chronic Illness Support in the U.S. for 2025 by the Evergreen Awards. This prestigious accolade highlights Shelly’s transformative work through TPC, reshaping the caregiving landscape by focusing on both emotional and financial support. Shelly’s visionary approach has set a new standard for caregiving services, helping countless families manage the complexities of caregiving with dignity and confidence. Her continued advocacy and leadership serve as an inspiration for others in the field and solidify her place as a pioneer in social impact innovation.

A Holistic Model that Supports the Full Caregiving Journey

The Perpetual Caregiver Collective’s model is unique in its comprehensive support throughout a caregiver’s journey. Unlike fragmented services that focus solely on one aspect of caregiving, such as respite care agencies, financial planners, or support groups, TPC integrates these services into a seamless experience for caregivers. Through its retreats, advocacy, and financial planning resources, TPC helps caregivers navigate their complex responsibilities with clarity and confidence.

“The caregiving experience is one of intense emotional and physical strain, and I believe caregivers deserve more than just support; they deserve to be seen, heard, and empowered,” said Shelly Grimm. “Through The Perpetual Caregiver Collective, we’re offering not just help, but a place of renewal, where caregivers can find peace, respite, and the tools to plan for their future.”

Shifting the Caregiving Landscape with National Impact

TPC’s nationwide initiatives aim to shift the caregiving landscape by providing caregivers with the resources they need to navigate crises and manage long-term care. Through its retreats, concierge services, and financial planning tools, the Collective ensures that caregivers never feel unsupported. As the organization expands its reach, TPC is also forging national partnerships to further strengthen its impact on caregivers and their families.

About The Perpetual Caregiver Collective

The Perpetual Caregiver Collective (TPC) is a purpose-driven organization founded by Shelly Grimm to support caregivers and families living with chronic illness. TPC combines emotional support, financial planning, and practical advocacy to empower caregivers with the resources they need to maintain balance and peace. Through restorative retreats, concierge services, and comprehensive financial planning, TPC helps caregivers navigate their responsibilities with confidence and clarity.

