The Disruptor Arrives: Zanbara Aims to Reshape the Perpetuals Landscape with a “Retail-First” Ethos

The cryptocurrency derivatives sector, relentlessly focused on extreme efficiency and liquidity, often leaves “retail investor protection” as an afterthought. While the industry remains fixated on higher leverage and faster speeds, a new platform is attempting to code “goodwill” into its very foundation. Today, ZanbaraX, a next-generation multi-chain decentralized perpetual contracts exchange, announces the official launch of its testnet, challenging the status quo with its unique “retail-friendly” positioning and innovative hybrid architecture.

I. Market Pain Points and Zanbara’s Disruptive Approach

The current perpetual trading market is characterized by a stark dichotomy. Centralized Exchanges (CEXs) dominate with their high-performance matching engines, but opaque operations, custodial risks, and unclear rules often leave retail investors at a significant disadvantage due to information asymmetry. On the other hand, purely on-chain Decentralized Exchanges (DEXs) solve the trust issue with self-custody but struggle with transaction latency, throughput, and user experience, making it hard to compete with CEXs.

“We have witnessed too many retail traders suffer unnecessary losses in volatile markets due to a lack of professional risk management tools and understanding,” Thomas Pak, CEO of Zanbara，said . “Our goal wasn’t to simply replicate an existing product, but to build a fairer, safer trading environment where derivative trading is no longer just a ‘playground for whales’.”

II. Core Philosophy: The Three-Tier Risk Control System – Coding “Protection”

Zanbara’s most significant innovation is its industry-first Three-Tier Risk Control System, which proactively embeds risk management deep into the product’s logic, moving beyond mere post-facto disclaimers.

AI-Powered Smart Risk Assistant: This system continuously analyzes a user’s position size, leverage, and market volatility. It proactively calculates and suggests optimal stop-loss levels and can issue warnings when users set overly aggressive parameters. It acts as a personal trading advisor, helping to prevent irrational decision-making.

User Tier Protection System: New users are automatically placed in a “Protected Mode,” where their available leverage is capped at a conservative 2-3x. As users gain trading experience and demonstrate knowledge, their tier level increases, gradually unlocking higher leverage. This mechanism effectively prevents novices from misusing high-risk tools without proper understanding.

Mandatory Education Modules: Before first using high leverage or complex order types, the system requires users to complete a short, interactive educational module. This “education unlocks features” approach ensures users possess the necessary knowledge before proceeding.

This system is not about restricting freedom but about empowering users with robust risk management capabilities typically reserved for institutional players.

III. Strategic Vision: Beyond Crypto – Introducing the RWA Narrative

Beyond user experience innovation, Zanbara’s ambition is evident in its planned asset expansion. While the testnet launches perpetual contracts for major crypto assets like SOL, BTC, and ETH, the project has clearly outlined Real World Assets (RWA) as a core strategic pillar.

This means that in the near future, users will be able to trade perpetual contracts for tokenized commodities like gold, crude oil, and natural gas, and even for tokenized stocks of tech giants like Apple and Tesla on a single decentralized platform.

“Introducing RWA is about more than just adding a few trading pairs,” CEO Thomas Pak explained. “It provides native crypto users with tools to hedge against traditional finance markets and opens a new gateway for TradFi investors into the DeFi space. This significantly expands the composability and utility frontier of DeFi.”

IV. Ecosystem Building: From Trading Tools to Trading Community

Zanbara’s vision extends beyond being a mere tool; it aims to foster a vibrant trading ecosystem. Its built-in Social Trading and AI Market Analysis features are designed to address information isolation often faced by retail traders.

The One-Click Copy Trading system allows users to easily replicate the strategies of top traders, with an anti-cheat leaderboard ensuring data authenticity.

The AI-driven daily market summaries and conversational assistant lower the barrier to obtaining high-quality market insights.

Together, these features transform Zanbara from a simple trading venue into a community platform for learning, sharing, and collective growth, significantly enhancing user retention and network effects.

V. The Hybrid Architecture: Best of Both Worlds

Underpinning this user-centric philosophy is a robust technical foundation. Zanbara’s hybrid architecture combines off-chain order matching with on-chain settlement.

Performance: Orders are matched in a high-speed off-chain engine, achieving CEX-like latencies (<50ms) and supporting over 10,000 TPS.

Security & Transparency: All final settlements and fund custody occur on-chain via smart contracts. Users maintain self-custody of their assets at all times, with every transaction being verifiable.

This architecture eliminates the traditional trade-off between performance and security that traders have faced.

Conclusion

The launch of Zanbara’s testnet marks the opening of a new competitive dimension in the perpetual contracts arena. As the industry matures from wild growth to refined operation, those who best serve the broadest user base will gain a decisive advantage. With its deep insight into “retail protection,” its balanced technical architecture, and its forward-looking RWA strategy, Zanbara presents a more inclusive and sustainable development paradigm. Its arrival is poised to inject fresh vitality and imagination into the entire DeFi derivatives landscape.

