Why Try Brings the Funny to Independent Comedy Web Series

The Web Series that Cuts Right to the Core of Comedy

“Why Try” is a fresh comedy web series that takes an unflinching look at the lives of two individuals, both of whom are dissatisfied with the world around them. They meet at an emotional support group and bond over their shared dislike for everyone else in the group. This unlikely friendship becomes the focal point of the series, as the two characters, along with their eccentric friend Daisy, navigate the challenges of life, love, and social norms.

The series, created by Aidan Kushner, has already made a name for itself with successful screenings across Brooklyn. Early reviews have hailed it as one of the funniest independent web series in recent memory. Combining the sharp wit of Seinfeld with the uncomfortable realism of Peep Show, “Why Try” is a comedy for those who recognize the absurdity in the mundane aspects of daily life.

A Show for the ‘Losers’ Who Don’t Get a Happy Ending

“Why Try” sets itself apart from other comedies by offering a refreshing perspective on the types of characters often ignored in mainstream television. While many shows focus on characters who grow, improve, and overcome their struggles, “Why Try” embraces those who remain stuck. It is a show about those who don’t find their happy ending, and it is this honesty that resonates with viewers.

Creator Aidan Kushner explains, “It’s about people who are depressed for no real reason. Sure, there are those who have deep, personal tragedies. This show is for everyone else, the people who still deserve a place at the table of misery.”

The series doesn’t shy away from portraying the awkward, the uncomfortable, and the downright bizarre moments of life. One of the storylines even addresses the “Pre-Kiss Face” phenomenon, where a person gives a dead-eyed stare before leaning in for a kiss. This simple yet relatable moment has sparked discussions about the intricacies of human interaction.

A Low-Budget Series That Packs a Punch

Despite being an independent, low-budget production, “Why Try” manages to deliver sharp humor, memorable characters, and relatable stories. “It may not look like an HBO show, but it’s just as funny… I hope. It’s got to be at least as funny as a Peacock show,” says Kushner.

In true sitcom fashion, the first season of “Why Try” will be released in seven episodes, each running just a few minutes long. When viewed together, the episodes form a cohesive half-hour experience. This structure, while short, doesn’t skimp on the laughs. Each episode is designed to feel like a traditional sitcom, capturing the essence of comedy without wasting time on filler content. The second season will follow a similar format.

Why Try: A Comedy for the Modern World

What makes “Why Try” unique is its ability to tap into the social anxieties and everyday annoyances that often go unnoticed. It doesn’t rely on extravagant production or over-the-top situations. Instead, it’s the subtle moments, the ones that everyone can relate to, that make it so hilarious.

“I’ve had many conversations about the ‘Pre-Kiss Face,’ and people have such different opinions on it,” Kushner shares. “Some think it’s just a normal part of dating, while others find it disturbing. We took that concept and turned it into something you’ll see in the show.”

“I was walking down the street with this girl, and she insisted on switching sides with me. I thought, ‘That was weird.’ Then I learned about The Sidewalk rule: If a man is walking with a woman, the man should walk on the side closer to the street,” Kushner shares. “To me, that seems idiotic, so I put a story based on that idea into an episode and exaggerated the concept to an absurd point.”

About Why Try

“Why Try” is an independent comedy web series created by Aidan Kushner. The show follows two people who are constantly disappointed in life. The two meet at an emotional support group, bond over their shared misanthropy, and embark on humorous adventures navigating the confusing world of modern dating and social interactions. With a low-budget yet high-impact approach to storytelling, “Why Try” offers a fresh perspective on the complexities of human connection.

