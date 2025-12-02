ONELASER Announces 2025 Black Friday Campaign Featuring Direct Discounts and Complimentary Air Assist Across Multiple Laser Engraving Systems

ONELASER today announced the launch of its 2025 Black Friday program, running from November 21 through December 5, offering new seasonal pricing and value-added accessories across a range of its laser engraving and cutting machines. The campaign includes direct price reductions up to 8%, complimentary Air Assist systems on select models, and a random-draw refund event open to all eligible orders.
The announcement marks ONELASER’s annual release of its lowest pricing period, aimed at supporting customers who rely on high-precision engraving equipment for manufacturing, small business production, and professional creative applications.
Details of the 2025 Black Friday Program
The program consists of three primary components:
1. Direct Price Reductions — Up to 8%
Discounted pricing is applied automatically at checkout across eligible ONELASER systems, including desktop CO2 and RF units as well as hybrid dual-laser cabinet models.
2. Full Refund Giveaway
All orders placed between November 21 and December 5 are automatically entered into a random drawing. ONELASER will refund:
- One machine order in full
- Two accessory orders in full
Winners will be publicly announced on the company’s social channels after the conclusion of the event.
3. Complimentary Air Assist (Valued at $249.99)
Every purchase of an X Series or Hydra Series machine includes a free professional Air Assist system, added during checkout and shipped as a separate item.
Participating Models and Pricing Overview
ONELASER confirmed the following models as part of the 2025 Black Friday release:
The company states these will remain the lowest listed prices for the 2025 calendar year.
Additional Program Notes
- Financing options remain available through Shop Pay Installments, Affirm, and ClickLease.
- The complimentary Air Assist applies only to X Series and Hydra Series machines.
- Trade-Up program discounts cannot be combined with Black Friday pricing.
- Orders placed before November 21 are not eligible for retroactive adjustments.
The company indicates that all promotional pricing ends on December 5 at 11:59 PM PST.
About ONELASER
ONELASER is a U.S.-based laser equipment manufacturer specializing in desktop CO2 and RF systems, hybrid dual-laser cabinets, and rotary engraving solutions. The brand provides technical support, warranty coverage, and post-purchase service for users across commercial, educational, and small-business sectors. For more information on current offerings, visit the laser engraver deals page.