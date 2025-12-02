Liv Hospital Expands Comprehensive IVF and Reproductive Medicine Services

Liv Hospital today announced the expansion of its reproductive medicine and in vitro fertilization (IVF) program, offering advanced diagnostic, laboratory, and treatment capabilities for individuals and couples experiencing infertility. The updated services reflect the hospital’s continued commitment to evidence-based reproductive care and patient-centered fertility support.
IVF is a multi-stage assisted reproductive technology in which eggs are retrieved from the ovaries, fertilized with sperm in a laboratory environment, and transferred to the uterus to achieve pregnancy. The procedure is used to treat a wide range of infertility causes, including tubal blockages, male factor infertility, ovulatory disorders, endometriosis, and unexplained infertility.
Stages of the IVF Process at Liv Hospital
Liv Hospital’s fertility program follows internationally recognized protocols, offering a structured and individualized IVF pathway:
1. Initial Evaluation and Planning
Patients undergo physical examination, hormone testing, ultrasound imaging, and a comprehensive fertility history review to develop a personalized stimulation plan.
2. Ovarian Stimulation
Fertility medications are used to stimulate multiple eggs. Ultrasound and bloodwork monitor follicle development. A trigger injection ensures egg maturity for retrieval.
3. Egg Retrieval and Sperm Collection
Eggs are collected under sedation using an ultrasound-guided needle. Partner or donor sperm is prepared simultaneously for fertilization.
4. Fertilization and Embryo Development
Eggs are fertilized either through conventional IVF or Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI). Embryos are cultured for 3–5 days and evaluated for developmental quality.
5. Embryo Transfer
Selected embryos are transferred to the uterus using a thin catheter. Additional viable embryos may be frozen for future cycles.
6. Pregnancy Testing and Follow-Up
A blood test 9–14 days later confirms pregnancy. Ongoing monitoring supports early pregnancy development.
Candidates for IVF Treatment
IVF may be recommended for individuals or couples who experience:
- Blocked or damaged fallopian tubes
- Reduced sperm count or motility
- Unexplained infertility
- Irregular ovulation
- Endometriosis
- The need for donor eggs, sperm, or surrogacy
Outcomes vary based on age, egg and sperm quality, hormone levels, and general health.
Innovations in IVF Technology
Liv Hospital incorporates modern reproductive technologies, including:
- Preimplantation genetic testing (PGT-A/PGT-M)
- Blastocyst-stage embryo culture
- Time-lapse imaging for embryo selection
- Vitrification for egg and embryo freezing
- Donor gamete and surrogacy programs
These innovations support improved embryo assessment, higher implantation potential, and enhanced fertility preservation options.
Benefits and Risks of IVF
Potential Benefits
- Effective treatment for multiple infertility causes
- Fertility preservation for medical or personal reasons
- Screening for hereditary genetic conditions
Possible Risks
- Ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome (OHSS)
- Multiple pregnancy
- Minor procedural risks associated with egg retrieval
- Emotional and financial strain
Liv Hospital’s specialists provide counseling and individualized planning to address these considerations.
Liv Hospital’s Comprehensive IVF and Fertility Program
Liv Hospital’s IVF services include:
- Customized stimulation and embryo transfer protocols
- Experienced fertility physicians and embryology teams
- Advanced laboratory facilities and genetic screening
- Emotional and psychological support throughout treatment
- Dedicated international patient services with multilingual assistance
The hospital emphasizes safety, transparency, and individualized treatment design to support patients through each stage of fertility care.
About Liv Hospital
Liv Hospital is an internationally recognized healthcare institution offering advanced medical and surgical services across numerous specialties. The hospital combines modern technology, clinical research, and multidisciplinary practice to support patients locally and globally.