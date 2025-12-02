Liv Hospital today announced the continued expansion of its comprehensive oncology program, offering advanced diagnostic capabilities, multidisciplinary treatment planning, and evidence-based therapies for a wide spectrum of cancer types. The initiative reinforces the hospital’s commitment to delivering safe, individualized, and technologically advanced cancer care for both local and international patients.

Cancer develops when abnormal cells grow uncontrollably and invade surrounding tissues. Unlike normal cells, which divide and die in a regulated manner, cancer cells continue multiplying, forming tumors or spreading through the blood and lymphatic systems. Multiple factors, including genetic mutations, environmental exposures, infections, and lifestyle-related risks, can influence this uncontrolled growth.

Understanding Cancer and Its Causes

Liv Hospital highlights that cancer arises from a combination of factors, including:

Genetic mutations , inherited or acquired

, inherited or acquired Tobacco use , a leading cause of preventable cancers worldwide

, a leading cause of preventable cancers worldwide Radiation exposure , including ultraviolet radiation

, including ultraviolet radiation Dietary patterns and obesity

Infections, such as HPV, hepatitis B/C, and H. pylori

Cancer may also occur without identifiable risk factors, reinforcing the importance of routine medical evaluation and early detection.

Common Cancer Types Treated at Liv Hospital

Liv Hospital provides care for a wide range of cancers, including:

Breast cancer

Lung cancer

Prostate cancer

Colorectal cancer

Skin cancer

Each type behaves differently, requiring individualized diagnosis and treatment strategies informed by stage, tumor biology, and overall patient health.

Advanced Diagnostic Approaches

Accurate diagnosis is critical for improving outcomes. Liv Hospital’s oncology teams employ:

MRI, CT, PET, and ultrasound imaging

Biopsies , including core, needle, and surgical sampling

, including core, needle, and surgical sampling Laboratory testing for tumor markers

for tumor markers Genetic and molecular analysis for hereditary cancer detection

These tools support early diagnosis and help guide precision-based treatment planning.

Modern Cancer Treatment Modalities

Liv Hospital’s treatment program integrates multiple evidence-based modalities, including:

Surgery

Removal of tumors and surrounding tissues when appropriate.

Chemotherapy

Drug-based treatment designed to destroy or inhibit cancer cell growth.

Radiation Therapy

Targeted high-energy radiation for tumor control while sparing healthy tissue.

Immunotherapy

Treatments that activate the immune system to identify and eliminate cancer cells.

Targeted Therapy

Medications directed at specific genetic or molecular drivers of cancer.

Stem Cell Transplantation

Primarily used in hematologic cancers to restore bone marrow function.

Liv Hospital’s multidisciplinary oncology board—consisting of specialists from surgery, radiology, pathology, medical oncology, and related fields—collaborates to create personalized treatment plans tailored to each patient’s condition.

Innovative Oncology Services at Liv Hospital

As part of its expanding program, Liv Hospital offers:

Precision medicine , including genetic profiling for individualized treatment

, including genetic profiling for individualized treatment Robotic surgery and minimally invasive techniques

Molecular diagnostics and advanced imaging

Comprehensive patient support services , including counseling and nutrition guidance

, including counseling and nutrition guidance Dedicated international patient coordination, with multilingual medical staff

These capabilities support efficient diagnosis, safer interventions, and improved quality of life throughout the treatment journey.

Life After Cancer: Supportive Care and Survivorship

Liv Hospital emphasizes long-term well-being through structured survivorship programs that include physiotherapy, psychological support, and nutritional planning. These services help patients manage treatment side effects, regain strength, and return to daily activities. The hospital also prioritizes cancer prevention through awareness campaigns, screening programs, and education on risk-reduction strategies.

About Liv Hospital

Liv Hospital is an internationally recognized healthcare institution providing advanced medical and surgical services across multiple specialties. Combining modern technologies with multidisciplinary expertise, the hospital delivers comprehensive care to patients from around the world.