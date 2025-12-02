Liv Hospital Expands Pulmonology Services to Provide Advanced Respiratory Care and Comprehensive Diagnostic Solutions

Liv Hospital announced today an expansion of its respiratory and pulmonary care services, offering a full spectrum of diagnostic, therapeutic, and long-term management options for patients with acute and chronic lung diseases. The Pulmonology Department now provides enhanced capabilities supported by advanced technology, multidisciplinary collaboration, and evidence-based treatment protocols.

Pulmonology is the medical specialty focused on diseases of the lungs, airways, pleura, and the mechanics of breathing. Pulmonologists evaluate respiratory symptoms, interpret specialized imaging and pulmonary function tests, and manage complex conditions requiring ongoing monitoring and coordinated care.

Common Respiratory Conditions Managed at Liv Hospital

Liv Hospital’s pulmonologists diagnose and treat a wide range of respiratory disorders, including:

Chronic Respiratory Diseases

Asthma: Chronic airway inflammation causing recurrent episodes of wheezing, coughing, and breathlessness

Chronic airway inflammation causing recurrent episodes of wheezing, coughing, and breathlessness Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD): Progressive lung diseases such as emphysema and chronic bronchitis

Progressive lung diseases such as emphysema and chronic bronchitis Pulmonary Fibrosis: Scarring of lung tissue leading to reduced oxygen exchange

Acute Respiratory Conditions

Pneumonia: Infection resulting in fever, cough, and difficulty breathing

Infection resulting in fever, cough, and difficulty breathing Pulmonary Embolism: Life-threatening blood clot in the pulmonary arteries

Life-threatening blood clot in the pulmonary arteries Bronchitis: Inflammation of the bronchi from infection or irritants

Other Serious Conditions

Lung cancer

Tuberculosis

Sleep apnea

Pulmonary hypertension

Pleural effusion and pneumothorax

The department provides both outpatient and inpatient management, including critical care support for severe respiratory illnesses.

Advanced Diagnostic Capabilities

Accurate diagnosis is essential in respiratory medicine. Liv Hospital utilizes:

Spirometry and pulmonary function testing to measure airflow and lung capacity

to measure airflow and lung capacity Chest X-rays and high-resolution CT scans for structural analysis and disease detection

for structural analysis and disease detection Bronchoscopy to visualize airways, collect samples, or remove obstructions

to visualize airways, collect samples, or remove obstructions Blood gas analysis to assess oxygenation and respiratory status

to assess oxygenation and respiratory status Sleep studies for evaluation of obstructive sleep apnea and nocturnal breathing disorders

These tools enable detailed assessment and guide individualized treatment plans.

Treatment Approaches and Clinical Interventions

Liv Hospital’s pulmonology teams provide personalized care plans that may include:

Inhaled bronchodilators and corticosteroids for airway inflammation

Antibiotics or antiviral medications for infections

Oxygen therapy for chronic low oxygen levels

Pulmonary rehabilitation , including breathing exercises, physical training, and lifestyle guidance

, including breathing exercises, physical training, and lifestyle guidance Surgical interventions, when necessary, such as tumor removal, lung volume reduction, or transplant referral

Education on smoking cessation, environmental exposures, and preventive health practices

This multidisciplinary approach supports improved patient outcomes and quality of life.

Innovations and Preventive Respiratory Care

Liv Hospital integrates modern technologies such as digital imaging, minimally invasive bronchoscopic techniques, telemonitoring tools, and advanced laboratory diagnostics to improve accuracy and comfort in respiratory care. Preventive programs focus on early detection, vaccination, and community education aimed at reducing the burden of chronic lung disease.

Liv Hospital’s Pulmonology Program

Liv Hospital’s PULMONOLOGY services include:

Comprehensive evaluation and treatment for acute and chronic lung disorders

State-of-the-art diagnostic equipment operated by experienced specialists

Multidisciplinary coordination with infectious disease, oncology, cardiology, and rehabilitation teams

24/7 care capability, including emergency and intensive care support

Dedicated international patient services and structured follow-up programs

The hospital emphasizes patient-centered care, evidence-based treatment, and seamless integration of clinical teams to improve respiratory health outcomes.

About Liv Hospital

Liv Hospital is an internationally recognized healthcare institution offering advanced medical and surgical services across multiple specialties. With modern medical technology, multidisciplinary expertise, and a commitment to high-quality patient care, the hospital provides comprehensive treatment solutions for patients worldwide.