Liv Hospital Expands Pulmonology Services to Provide Advanced Respiratory Care and Comprehensive Diagnostic Solutions

Liv Hospital announced today an expansion of its respiratory and pulmonary care services, offering a full spectrum of diagnostic, therapeutic, and long-term management options for patients with acute and chronic lung diseases. The Pulmonology Department now provides enhanced capabilities supported by advanced technology, multidisciplinary collaboration, and evidence-based treatment protocols.
Pulmonology is the medical specialty focused on diseases of the lungs, airways, pleura, and the mechanics of breathing. Pulmonologists evaluate respiratory symptoms, interpret specialized imaging and pulmonary function tests, and manage complex conditions requiring ongoing monitoring and coordinated care.
Common Respiratory Conditions Managed at Liv Hospital
Liv Hospital’s pulmonologists diagnose and treat a wide range of respiratory disorders, including:
Chronic Respiratory Diseases
- Asthma: Chronic airway inflammation causing recurrent episodes of wheezing, coughing, and breathlessness
- Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD): Progressive lung diseases such as emphysema and chronic bronchitis
- Pulmonary Fibrosis: Scarring of lung tissue leading to reduced oxygen exchange
Acute Respiratory Conditions
- Pneumonia: Infection resulting in fever, cough, and difficulty breathing
- Pulmonary Embolism: Life-threatening blood clot in the pulmonary arteries
- Bronchitis: Inflammation of the bronchi from infection or irritants
Other Serious Conditions
- Lung cancer
- Tuberculosis
- Sleep apnea
- Pulmonary hypertension
- Pleural effusion and pneumothorax
The department provides both outpatient and inpatient management, including critical care support for severe respiratory illnesses.
Advanced Diagnostic Capabilities
Accurate diagnosis is essential in respiratory medicine. Liv Hospital utilizes:
- Spirometry and pulmonary function testing to measure airflow and lung capacity
- Chest X-rays and high-resolution CT scans for structural analysis and disease detection
- Bronchoscopy to visualize airways, collect samples, or remove obstructions
- Blood gas analysis to assess oxygenation and respiratory status
- Sleep studies for evaluation of obstructive sleep apnea and nocturnal breathing disorders
These tools enable detailed assessment and guide individualized treatment plans.
Treatment Approaches and Clinical Interventions
Liv Hospital’s pulmonology teams provide personalized care plans that may include:
- Inhaled bronchodilators and corticosteroids for airway inflammation
- Antibiotics or antiviral medications for infections
- Oxygen therapy for chronic low oxygen levels
- Pulmonary rehabilitation, including breathing exercises, physical training, and lifestyle guidance
- Surgical interventions, when necessary, such as tumor removal, lung volume reduction, or transplant referral
- Education on smoking cessation, environmental exposures, and preventive health practices
This multidisciplinary approach supports improved patient outcomes and quality of life.
Innovations and Preventive Respiratory Care
Liv Hospital integrates modern technologies such as digital imaging, minimally invasive bronchoscopic techniques, telemonitoring tools, and advanced laboratory diagnostics to improve accuracy and comfort in respiratory care. Preventive programs focus on early detection, vaccination, and community education aimed at reducing the burden of chronic lung disease.
Liv Hospital’s Pulmonology Program
Liv Hospital’s PULMONOLOGY services include:
- Comprehensive evaluation and treatment for acute and chronic lung disorders
- State-of-the-art diagnostic equipment operated by experienced specialists
- Multidisciplinary coordination with infectious disease, oncology, cardiology, and rehabilitation teams
- 24/7 care capability, including emergency and intensive care support
- Dedicated international patient services and structured follow-up programs
The hospital emphasizes patient-centered care, evidence-based treatment, and seamless integration of clinical teams to improve respiratory health outcomes.
About Liv Hospital
Liv Hospital is an internationally recognized healthcare institution offering advanced medical and surgical services across multiple specialties. With modern medical technology, multidisciplinary expertise, and a commitment to high-quality patient care, the hospital provides comprehensive treatment solutions for patients worldwide.