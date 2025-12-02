Liv Hospital Expands Gastroenterology Services with Comprehensive Diagnostic and Therapeutic Programs

Liv Hospital announced today the expansion of its gastroenterology services, offering advanced diagnostics, modern therapeutic procedures, and multidisciplinary management for disorders affecting the digestive system. The updated program reflects the hospital’s commitment to providing precise, evidence-based care for patients with gastrointestinal, hepatic, biliary, and pancreatic conditions.
Gastroenterology is the medical specialty focused on the digestive tract, including the esophagus, stomach, intestines, liver, gallbladder, and pancreas. Gastroenterologists at Liv Hospital receive extensive training in evaluating gastrointestinal symptoms, interpreting diagnostic imaging, performing endoscopic procedures, and designing tailored treatment plans for acute and chronic diseases.
Digestive Disorders Managed at Liv Hospital
The digestive system plays a vital role in nutrient absorption, metabolic function, waste elimination, and immune regulation. Liv Hospital’s gastroenterology specialists diagnose and treat a wide range of disorders, including:
Esophageal and Gastric Conditions
- Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD)
- Barrett’s esophagus
- Peptic ulcer disease
Intestinal Disorders
- Inflammatory bowel disease (Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis)
- Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS)
- Celiac disease
Colorectal Health
- Screening and management of colorectal cancer
- Diverticular disease
Liver, Gallbladder, and Pancreatic Diseases
- Viral hepatitis (A, B, C, E)
- Fatty liver disease (NAFLD/NASH)
- Gallstones, biliary tract infections
- Acute and chronic pancreatitis
These conditions range from functional disorders to complex inflammatory and neoplastic diseases requiring long-term care and multidisciplinary collaboration.
Advanced Diagnostic and Therapeutic Techniques
Liv Hospital employs state-of-the-art technology to support accurate diagnosis and effective treatment, including:
Diagnostic Tools
- Endoscopy (EGD, colonoscopy) for visual assessment, biopsy, and therapeutic intervention
- Capsule endoscopy for small intestine imaging
- Ultrasound, CT, and MRI for abdominal evaluation
- Laboratory testing for liver function, tumor markers, and stool analysis
- Functional studies such as motility testing and pH monitoring
Therapeutic Approaches
- Medications including acid suppressants, anti-inflammatories, antibiotics, and immunomodulators
- Endoscopic interventions such as polypectomy, dilation of strictures, and hemostasis
- Surgical consultation for complex cases, including malignancies and severe inflammatory conditions
Innovations and Preventive Strategies
Liv Hospital incorporates emerging research and modern technologies—including microbiome analysis, advanced imaging, and genetic testing—to support precise diagnosis and personalized treatment. Preventive care remains a central component of the program, with an emphasis on:
- Colorectal cancer screening
- Vaccination for hepatitis prevention
- Lifestyle and nutritional counseling
- Early management of risk factors for chronic liver disease
Liv Hospital’s Gastroenterology Program
Liv Hospital’s GASTROENTEROLOGY services include:
- Multidisciplinary evaluation and customized treatment pathways
- A comprehensive endoscopy center for diagnostic and therapeutic procedures
- Specialized care for liver, pancreas, and biliary tract diseases
- Long-term management of chronic gastrointestinal conditions
- Patient education, nutritional services, and structured follow-up care
The hospital provides both routine and advanced gastroenterological care, supported by experienced specialists and modern medical infrastructure.
About Liv Hospital
Liv Hospital is an internationally recognized healthcare institution offering advanced medical, surgical, and diagnostic services across multiple specialties. Through modern technology, evidence-based care, and comprehensive patient support, the hospital serves individuals and families from around the world.