Liv Hospital Expands Gastroenterology Services with Comprehensive Diagnostic and Therapeutic Programs

Liv Hospital announced today the expansion of its gastroenterology services, offering advanced diagnostics, modern therapeutic procedures, and multidisciplinary management for disorders affecting the digestive system. The updated program reflects the hospital’s commitment to providing precise, evidence-based care for patients with gastrointestinal, hepatic, biliary, and pancreatic conditions.

Gastroenterology is the medical specialty focused on the digestive tract, including the esophagus, stomach, intestines, liver, gallbladder, and pancreas. Gastroenterologists at Liv Hospital receive extensive training in evaluating gastrointestinal symptoms, interpreting diagnostic imaging, performing endoscopic procedures, and designing tailored treatment plans for acute and chronic diseases.

Digestive Disorders Managed at Liv Hospital

The digestive system plays a vital role in nutrient absorption, metabolic function, waste elimination, and immune regulation. Liv Hospital’s gastroenterology specialists diagnose and treat a wide range of disorders, including:

Esophageal and Gastric Conditions

Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD)

Barrett’s esophagus

Peptic ulcer disease

Intestinal Disorders

Inflammatory bowel disease (Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis)

Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS)

Celiac disease

Colorectal Health

Screening and management of colorectal cancer

Diverticular disease

Liver, Gallbladder, and Pancreatic Diseases

Viral hepatitis (A, B, C, E)

Fatty liver disease (NAFLD/NASH)

Gallstones, biliary tract infections

Acute and chronic pancreatitis

These conditions range from functional disorders to complex inflammatory and neoplastic diseases requiring long-term care and multidisciplinary collaboration.

Advanced Diagnostic and Therapeutic Techniques

Liv Hospital employs state-of-the-art technology to support accurate diagnosis and effective treatment, including:

Diagnostic Tools

Endoscopy (EGD, colonoscopy) for visual assessment, biopsy, and therapeutic intervention

Capsule endoscopy for small intestine imaging

Ultrasound, CT, and MRI for abdominal evaluation

Laboratory testing for liver function, tumor markers, and stool analysis

Functional studies such as motility testing and pH monitoring

Therapeutic Approaches

Medications including acid suppressants, anti-inflammatories, antibiotics, and immunomodulators

Endoscopic interventions such as polypectomy, dilation of strictures, and hemostasis

Surgical consultation for complex cases, including malignancies and severe inflammatory conditions

Innovations and Preventive Strategies

Liv Hospital incorporates emerging research and modern technologies—including microbiome analysis, advanced imaging, and genetic testing—to support precise diagnosis and personalized treatment. Preventive care remains a central component of the program, with an emphasis on:

Colorectal cancer screening

Vaccination for hepatitis prevention

Lifestyle and nutritional counseling

Early management of risk factors for chronic liver disease

Liv Hospital’s Gastroenterology Program

Liv Hospital’s GASTROENTEROLOGY services include:

Multidisciplinary evaluation and customized treatment pathways

A comprehensive endoscopy center for diagnostic and therapeutic procedures

Specialized care for liver, pancreas, and biliary tract diseases

Long-term management of chronic gastrointestinal conditions

Patient education, nutritional services, and structured follow-up care

The hospital provides both routine and advanced gastroenterological care, supported by experienced specialists and modern medical infrastructure.

About Liv Hospital

Liv Hospital is an internationally recognized healthcare institution offering advanced medical, surgical, and diagnostic services across multiple specialties. Through modern technology, evidence-based care, and comprehensive patient support, the hospital serves individuals and families from around the world.