Liv Hospital Announces Comprehensive Hair Transplantation Services Using Modern Surgical Techniques

Liv Hospital announced today the expansion of its hair restoration program, offering advanced surgical hair transplantation techniques supported by modern technology, experienced medical teams, and a structured postoperative care system. The program is designed to serve patients experiencing hair loss due to androgenetic alopecia, trauma, medical conditions, or scarring.

Hair transplantation is a medical procedure that transfers healthy hair follicles from a donor area—typically the back or sides of the scalp—to thinning or balding regions. The procedure is indicated for male and female pattern baldness, hair thinning, and hair loss resulting from injuries or previous medical treatments.

Hair Transplantation Techniques Offered

Liv Hospital provides multiple scientifically supported transplantation methods, including:

Follicular Unit Transplantation (FUT)

In the strip-based FUT method, a narrow section of scalp is removed and dissected under a microscope to isolate follicular units. The technique results in a linear donor-site scar that is generally concealed by surrounding hair.

Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE)

In FUE procedures, individual hair follicles are removed using a micro-punch device and transplanted directly into recipient sites. FUE produces minimal dot-like scars and is highly favored for its aesthetic donor-area outcome.

Advanced Variants (DHI, FIT)

Direct Hair Implantation (DHI) and the Follicular Isolation Technique (FIT) use specialized tools that aim to increase graft survival and optimize placement accuracy.

These techniques are selected based on patient needs, donor characteristics, and long-term treatment goals.

Overview of the Hair Transplant Procedure

The standard surgical process at Liv Hospital includes:

Consultation and Planning – Assessment of hair loss pattern, donor capacity, hairline design, and projected graft numbers. Preparation and Local Anesthesia – Both donor and recipient areas are numbed to ensure comfort. Follicle Harvesting – FUT, FUE, or FIT extraction methods are performed depending on the chosen approach. Graft Preparation – Follicular units are refined and preserved under magnification to maximize viability. Recipient Site Creation – Small, precise incisions are made in alignment with natural hair direction. Implantation – Grafts are placed individually to ensure uniform density and a natural appearance. Aftercare – Postoperative instructions, dressing changes, PRP therapy, laser treatment options, and scheduled follow-up visits.

Candidate Considerations and Expected Outcomes

Ideal candidates include individuals with stable donor hair reserves and realistic expectations. Because transplanted follicles follow natural growth cycles, visible results typically appear over several months. Follow-up evaluations are commonly scheduled across 12–18 months to monitor progress and density development.

Benefits and Risks

Potential Benefits

Long-term, natural-looking hair growth

Improved confidence and aesthetic outcomes

Minimal visible scarring with modern techniques

Possible Risks

Although uncommon when performed by experienced surgeons, potential complications include infection, bleeding, temporary numbness, swelling, shock, hair loss, or suboptimal graft density.

Innovative Technologies in Modern Hair Transplantation

Liv Hospital incorporates a range of contemporary technologies that support improved surgical precision and graft survival:

Micromotor systems for efficient FUE and FIT extraction

Specialized graft preservation solutions

Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) and low-level laser therapy for postoperative healing

3D digital planning and hairline simulation for preoperative evaluation

Liv Hospital’s Hair Transplantation Program

Liv Hospital’s HAIR TRANSPLANT services include:

Detailed assessments and personalized treatment design

FUT, FUE, DHI, and FIT procedures performed by specialized medical teams

Integrated aftercare routines, including wound care and scalp therapies

A patient-centered approach emphasizing comfort, safety, and natural cosmetic results

Support services for international patients, including multilingual staff and coordinated travel assistance

About Liv Hospital

Liv Hospital is a globally recognized medical institution offering advanced treatments across multiple specialties. With a focus on modern technology, clinical expertise, and individualized care, the hospital provides comprehensive medical and surgical services to patients worldwide.