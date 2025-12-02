Liv Hospital Expands ENT (Otolaryngology) Services to Deliver Comprehensive Ear, Nose, Throat, and Head–Neck Care

Liv Hospital announced today the expansion of its Otorhinolaryngology (ENT) department, strengthening diagnostic and surgical capabilities for disorders involving the ear, nose, throat, and head–neck region. The program now provides an enhanced range of services for both adults and children, supported by multidisciplinary collaboration and modern medical technology.

ENT, also known as otolaryngology, is the medical specialty dedicated to managing conditions that affect essential functions such as hearing, breathing, swallowing, voice production, balance, and taste. Liv Hospital’s upgraded ENT services aim to meet the increasing need for comprehensive evaluation and treatment of both common and complex conditions across all age groups.

Expanded Scope of ENT Care

Liv Hospital’s ENT specialists diagnose and treat disorders across multiple clinical areas:

Ear Disorders

Hearing loss, chronic infections, tinnitus

Balance disorders and vertigo

Eardrum perforations and congenital hearing issues

Advanced micro-ear surgery and implant-based solutions, including bionic ear technology

Nose and Sinus Disorders

Allergies, sinusitis, nasal polyps, and a deviated septum

Recurrent nosebleeds and olfactory disturbances

High-definition endoscopic sinus surgery

Throat and Voice Problems

Tonsillitis, pharyngitis, and chronic sore throat

Voice changes, swallowing difficulties, laryngitis

Sleep apnea and snoring disorders

Head and Neck Surgery

Thyroid and salivary gland disease

Benign and malignant tumors

Facial trauma and reconstructive procedures

Pediatric ENT

Ear infections, hearing loss, adenoid and tonsil conditions

Airway issues, speech, and developmental concerns

Tonsillectomy, adenoidectomy, and ear tube placement

Subspecialties such as rhinology, otology, neuro-otology, laryngology, and pediatric otolaryngology ensure targeted care for specific patient needs.

Conditions Commonly Managed at Liv Hospital

The ENT department treats a wide range of conditions, including:

Acute and chronic sinusitis

Allergic rhinitis

Tonsillitis and pharyngitis

Hearing impairment and inner-ear disorders

Vertigo and balance dysfunction

Head and neck tumors

Congenital anomalies such as cleft palate and choanal atresia

Sleep-related breathing disorders

Rare and complex ENT diseases requiring long-term follow-up and surgical expertise are also part of the department’s clinical portfolio.

Advanced Technology and Diagnostic Capabilities

Liv Hospital uses state-of-the-art diagnostic tools and treatment technologies, including:

Comprehensive audiology and vestibular testing , including computerized dynamic posturography

, including computerized dynamic posturography High-definition endoscopic systems for nasal, sinus, and laryngeal evaluation

for nasal, sinus, and laryngeal evaluation Ultrasound, CT, and MRI imaging for surgical planning

for surgical planning Microsurgical and laser-assisted techniques for delicate ear and vocal cord procedures

for delicate ear and vocal cord procedures Otologic implants, including cochlear implants and bionic hearing solutions

These modalities support precise diagnosis, minimally invasive interventions, and faster patient recovery.

Pediatric ENT Expertise

Liv Hospital’s pediatric ENT team provides specialized care for infants and children, offering:

Early identification of speech and hearing disorders

Evaluation and management of breathing and airway conditions

Tonsil and adenoid surgery

Ear tube procedures for chronic infections

Family guidance and long-term developmental support

Head and Neck Oncology and Reconstruction

For patients with head and neck cancers, Liv Hospital offers coordinated care that includes:

Early detection and diagnostic evaluation

Minimally invasive and advanced tumor removal

Reconstructive surgery to restore form and function

Multidisciplinary support through oncology, radiology, and plastic surgery services

Comprehensive ENT Services at Liv Hospital

Liv Hospital’s EAR NOSE THROAT program emphasizes:

Multidisciplinary, patient-centered care

Modern diagnostic and surgical technology

Expertise in both adult and pediatric ENT

Full-spectrum services from routine examinations to complex surgeries

International standards in evaluation, treatment, and rehabilitation

About Liv Hospital

Liv Hospital is an internationally recognized healthcare institution providing advanced medical and surgical services across a wide range of specialties. Through modern technology, evidence-based practice, and interdisciplinary coordination, the hospital delivers comprehensive care to local and international patients.