Liv Hospital Expands ENT (Otolaryngology) Services to Deliver Comprehensive Ear, Nose, Throat, and Head–Neck Care

Liv Hospital announced today the expansion of its Otorhinolaryngology (ENT) department, strengthening diagnostic and surgical capabilities for disorders involving the ear, nose, throat, and head–neck region. The program now provides an enhanced range of services for both adults and children, supported by multidisciplinary collaboration and modern medical technology.
ENT, also known as otolaryngology, is the medical specialty dedicated to managing conditions that affect essential functions such as hearing, breathing, swallowing, voice production, balance, and taste. Liv Hospital’s upgraded ENT services aim to meet the increasing need for comprehensive evaluation and treatment of both common and complex conditions across all age groups.
Expanded Scope of ENT Care
Liv Hospital’s ENT specialists diagnose and treat disorders across multiple clinical areas:
Ear Disorders
- Hearing loss, chronic infections, tinnitus
- Balance disorders and vertigo
- Eardrum perforations and congenital hearing issues
- Advanced micro-ear surgery and implant-based solutions, including bionic ear technology
Nose and Sinus Disorders
- Allergies, sinusitis, nasal polyps, and a deviated septum
- Recurrent nosebleeds and olfactory disturbances
- High-definition endoscopic sinus surgery
Throat and Voice Problems
- Tonsillitis, pharyngitis, and chronic sore throat
- Voice changes, swallowing difficulties, laryngitis
- Sleep apnea and snoring disorders
Head and Neck Surgery
- Thyroid and salivary gland disease
- Benign and malignant tumors
- Facial trauma and reconstructive procedures
Pediatric ENT
- Ear infections, hearing loss, adenoid and tonsil conditions
- Airway issues, speech, and developmental concerns
- Tonsillectomy, adenoidectomy, and ear tube placement
Subspecialties such as rhinology, otology, neuro-otology, laryngology, and pediatric otolaryngology ensure targeted care for specific patient needs.
Conditions Commonly Managed at Liv Hospital
The ENT department treats a wide range of conditions, including:
- Acute and chronic sinusitis
- Allergic rhinitis
- Tonsillitis and pharyngitis
- Hearing impairment and inner-ear disorders
- Vertigo and balance dysfunction
- Head and neck tumors
- Congenital anomalies such as cleft palate and choanal atresia
- Sleep-related breathing disorders
Rare and complex ENT diseases requiring long-term follow-up and surgical expertise are also part of the department’s clinical portfolio.
Advanced Technology and Diagnostic Capabilities
Liv Hospital uses state-of-the-art diagnostic tools and treatment technologies, including:
- Comprehensive audiology and vestibular testing, including computerized dynamic posturography
- High-definition endoscopic systems for nasal, sinus, and laryngeal evaluation
- Ultrasound, CT, and MRI imaging for surgical planning
- Microsurgical and laser-assisted techniques for delicate ear and vocal cord procedures
- Otologic implants, including cochlear implants and bionic hearing solutions
These modalities support precise diagnosis, minimally invasive interventions, and faster patient recovery.
Pediatric ENT Expertise
Liv Hospital’s pediatric ENT team provides specialized care for infants and children, offering:
- Early identification of speech and hearing disorders
- Evaluation and management of breathing and airway conditions
- Tonsil and adenoid surgery
- Ear tube procedures for chronic infections
- Family guidance and long-term developmental support
Head and Neck Oncology and Reconstruction
For patients with head and neck cancers, Liv Hospital offers coordinated care that includes:
- Early detection and diagnostic evaluation
- Minimally invasive and advanced tumor removal
- Reconstructive surgery to restore form and function
- Multidisciplinary support through oncology, radiology, and plastic surgery services
Comprehensive ENT Services at Liv Hospital
Liv Hospital’s EAR NOSE THROAT program emphasizes:
- Multidisciplinary, patient-centered care
- Modern diagnostic and surgical technology
- Expertise in both adult and pediatric ENT
- Full-spectrum services from routine examinations to complex surgeries
- International standards in evaluation, treatment, and rehabilitation
About Liv Hospital
Liv Hospital is an internationally recognized healthcare institution providing advanced medical and surgical services across a wide range of specialties. Through modern technology, evidence-based practice, and interdisciplinary coordination, the hospital delivers comprehensive care to local and international patients.