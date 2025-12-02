DMR News

Autism Spectrum Market Set To Reach $2B by 2034

ByJolyen

Dec 2, 2025

The autism spectrum disorder (ASD) market across the seven major markets (7MM) is projected to reach $2b in 2034 at a compound annual growth rate of 18.7%, according to a GlobalData report.

Pipeline Drugs Expected To Drive Growth
Expansion is linked to the expected launch of five late-stage pipeline therapies during the forecast period.

“In order of entry, these will be Curemark’s CM-AT/LUMINENZ-AT, Yamo Pharmaceuticals’ L1-79 (metyrosine), and MapLight Therapeutics’ ML-004 (zolmitriptan),” said Christie Wong, Managing Neurology Analyst at GlobalData.

These products are anticipated to generate approximately $1.7b in combined sales by 2034 across the 7MM, representing 8.4% of the ASD market.

Generic Use Remains a Limiting Factor
Despite projected growth, Wong noted that the persistent use of low-cost generic treatments may constrain market expansion.

The seven major markets include the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, and Japan.

Featured image credits: Freepik

Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

