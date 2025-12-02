Liv Hospital Announces Expanded Ophthalmology Services to Support Comprehensive Eye Health and Advanced Vision Care

Liv Hospital announced today the expansion of its ophthalmology department, offering advanced diagnostic, medical, and surgical care for a full spectrum of eye conditions. The initiative reflects the hospital’s continued commitment to providing multidisciplinary vision care grounded in modern technology and evidence-based clinical practice.

Ophthalmology is the medical specialty responsible for diagnosing and treating diseases of the eye and visual system. As licensed physicians, ophthalmologists are trained to manage both the medical and surgical aspects of eye disorders, including conditions that may threaten sight or indicate broader systemic disease. Liv Hospital’s expanded program is structured to serve pediatric and adult patients requiring routine evaluation, complex disease management, or specialized surgical intervention.

Conditions Treated Within Liv Hospital’s Ophthalmology Program

Liv Hospital’s ophthalmologists provide care for a wide range of vision and eye-related conditions, including:

Cataract: Clouding of the natural lens and a leading cause of reversible vision loss

Clouding of the natural lens and a leading cause of reversible vision loss Glaucoma: Optic nerve disease requiring continuous monitoring and management

Optic nerve disease requiring continuous monitoring and management Refractive Errors: Nearsightedness, farsightedness, astigmatism, and presbyopia

Nearsightedness, farsightedness, astigmatism, and presbyopia Macular Degeneration: Age-related damage affecting central vision

Age-related damage affecting central vision Diabetic Retinopathy: Retinal damage linked to longstanding diabetes

Retinal damage linked to longstanding diabetes Ocular Infections and Inflammatory Conditions: Conjunctivitis, uveitis, keratitis

Conjunctivitis, uveitis, keratitis Eye Trauma: Injury assessment, surgical repair, and functional rehabilitation

Liv Hospital’s specialists also coordinate care for patients with systemic diseases, such as diabetes or autoimmune disorders, where eye involvement may provide early diagnostic clues.

Diagnostic Methods and Technology

The ophthalmology department utilizes a comprehensive range of diagnostic tools to support accurate evaluation and long-term management, including:

Slit-lamp examination and fundoscopy

OCT (optical coherence tomography) imaging

Ocular ultrasound

Visual acuity and visual field testing

Intraocular pressure assessment

Laboratory investigations for systemic conditions with ocular manifestations

These technologies enable detailed visualization of eye structures and help guide individualized treatment plans.

Treatment Options and Surgical Capabilities

Liv Hospital offers both medical and surgical treatment for eye diseases, including:

Medication Management

Topical, oral, or injectable therapies for infections, inflammatory disease, and chronic ocular conditions.

Laser Treatments

Laser procedures for glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, and small retinal tears.

Surgical Procedures

Cataract extraction

Corneal transplantation

Glaucoma surgery

Retinal detachment repair

Oculoplastic and eyelid surgeries

Each procedure is performed to support visual recovery, prevent further deterioration, and maintain overall eye health.

Ophthalmology’s Role in General Health

Liv Hospital highlights the broader medical significance of ophthalmic evaluation, as eye findings often provide early evidence of systemic diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, and neurological disorders. The department emphasizes the importance of routine examinations to support both ocular and overall health.

Liv Hospital’s Comprehensive Ophthalmology Services

Liv Hospital’s OPHTHALMOLOGY department delivers:

Complete eye examinations and preventive screening programs

Laser and microsurgical facilities using modern equipment

Expertise in pediatric and adult ophthalmology

Tailored management for complex or chronic eye diseases

Cross-disciplinary collaboration with endocrinology, neurology, rheumatology, and internal medicine

The hospital’s approach prioritizes patient safety, thorough evaluation, and individualized care.

About Liv Hospital

Liv Hospital is an internationally recognized medical institution providing advanced care across multiple specialties. Its programs combine modern medical technology, clinical expertise, and patient-centered care models to support local and international patients seeking high-quality treatment.