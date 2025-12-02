Medipyxis Named Anthem Innovation Award Winner for “The Mobile Wound Care OS” AI-Driven Platform Revolutionizing Mobile Healthcare Delivery

Medipyxis, the first all-in-one operating system purpose-built for mobile wound care providers, announced general availability of its Medipyxis Mobile Wound Care OS, a breakthrough AI platform that fully integrates all scheduling, charting, reporting, compliance and billing functions of the patient journey. Medipyxis also announced that it has been named a winner in the 5th Annual Anthem Awards. The company was recognized in the Health category for “Product, Innovation, or Service” for its groundbreaking platform.

The Anthem Awards, presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), honors the purpose and mission-driven work of people, companies, and organizations worldwide. By amplifying the voices that spark global change, the Anthem Awards define a new benchmark for social impact work and innovation.

Mobile wound care has historically been plagued by fragmented technology—clinicians juggling multiple apps for EHR, billing, and inventory while trying to provide critical care in the field. Medipyxis was selected for its transformative approach to mobile healthcare, offering a solution that dramatically reduces administrative overhead and improves patient outcomes by consolidating and integrating disconnected systems into one streamlined platform.

Medipyxis team members experienced first-hand the impossible juggling that wound care clinicians face: fax machines spitting out referrals, spreadsheets tracking grafts worth thousands, photos on personal phones, notes scribbled in cars between visits, seven disparate systems that don’t interact, and Medicare rules that change by ZIP code. All while patients wait, clinicians burn out, and revenue leaks.

“Healthcare is changing. The population is aging, chronic wounds are increasing, hospital beds are full, and more care is moving into homes, nursing homes and long-term care facilities. Fragmented systems designed for hospital operations just aren’t sustainable for in-field care delivery,” said Damon Ebanks, CEO, Medipyxis.

“We are incredibly honored to receive this Anthem Awards recognition. It validates both our solution and our mission: to replace chaos with clarity and gives providers a single source of truth so they can bring greater focus to what matters most – healing patients.”

Medipyxis addresses the critical inefficiencies in mobile practice management, where providers often lose up to 55% of referrals due to transition errors, and are challenged by high denial rates. By replacing up to seven legacy applications with a single integrated platform, Medipyxis allows clinicians to schedule referrals in under 10 minutes and complete compliant charting in just 7 minutes – a sharp improvement over current disjointed processes.

By unifying clinical, operational, and financial workflows, Medipyxis enables practices to cut costs by up to 80% and decrease graft denials drastically. The platform is mobile‑first, always, because real wound care happens in the field, not at a desk.

The platform is powered by six primary integrated modules that cover the entire lifecycle of mobile care:

HR Compliance & Comms: Keeps practices audit-ready with automated credential tracking and policy management. Referral Intake / Patient Assignment (AI): Instantly turns faxed referrals into scheduled visits using OCR and AI-driven provider assignment. Business Dev / CRM / Sales Leadership: Tracks every referral source to prove ROI and drive practice growth. EHR & Visit Docs: A mobile-first, offline-capable EHR with “LCD Navigator” technology that ensures documentation is billable before the clinician leaves the driveway. Graft ERP: Provides end-to-end tissue tracking to maximize graft margins and prevent inventory waste. Oversight Cockpit: Delivers live, unified insights into referral-to-revenue pipelines, giving leadership real-time visibility into practice health.

Compliance is built in: LCD rules are embedded in every workflow, turning 30-page policies into green lights. Zero referrals are lost: every fax, email, and call captured and tracked from intake to outcome. Financial transparency – previously nearly impossible to achieve and sustain – is always available.

Built-in Intelligence: The Medipyxis AI Layer

Medipyxis didn’t bolt on an “analytics assistant” — the company built intelligence into the rhythm of care delivery, practice management, and leadership.

For example, Medipyxis:

Spots staff overload early — shows when certain teams or locations are carrying too many patients and suggests where visits can be shifted before burnout or delays hit.

— shows when certain teams or locations are carrying too many patients and suggests where visits can be shifted before burnout or delays hit. Keeps an eye on the referral stream — calls out when key referral sources slow down or surge, so practice leaders know where to lean in, fix a leak, or double down on what’s working.

— calls out when key referral sources slow down or surge, so practice leaders know where to lean in, fix a leak, or double down on what’s working. Warns when charting slips — flags slow or missing documentation by clinician and highlights rising compliance risk, so managers can step in long before it becomes a payer or audit problem.

A practice management consultant noted: “Healthcare leaders don’t need a data team to understand their business. They need always-on, up-to-the-minute insight that shows up before their next meeting. Medipyxis delivers that.”

About Medipyxis

The team recognized that existing healthcare software was built for hospitals and clinics, not for providers delivering care in living rooms and nursing homes across rural America. The company knew there had to be a better way. The Medipyxis Mobile Wound Care OS is built for today’s and tomorrow’s healthcare delivery realities. It streamlines referrals, approvals, compliance, financial process requirements, and clinicians charting, while giving leaders the insight needed.

For detailed outcomes and more information, visit medipyxis.com .

About The Anthem Awards

Launched in 2021 by The Webby Awards, The Anthem Awards honors the purpose & mission-driven work of people, companies and organizations worldwide. By amplifying the voices that spark global change, the awards are defining a new benchmark for impactful work that inspires others to take action in their own communities. The Anthem Awards honors work across seven core causes: Diversity, Equity & Inclusion; Education, Art & Culture; Health; Human & Civil Rights; Humanitarian Action &

Services; Responsible Technology; and Sustainability, Environment & Climate.