LA Electrical Sees Rising Demand for Solar Installations as UK Homeowners Look to Cut Energy Bills

LA Electrical & Solar, a family-run electrician and energy installation business in Bristol, reports that more and more UK homeowners are turning to solar power, citing increased enquiries and installations across their region. As utility costs, including energy, continue to rise, the team notes that many are turning to the long-term savings that are available through solar energy, alongside the greater independence and sustainable living that it can provide.

This increasing trend towards greater demand for solar across the region comes as homeowners and business owners show an increased interest in energy efficiency and self-sufficiency. Solar panel systems, especially when paired up with battery storage, can greatly reduce the property’s reliance on grid electricity, which, in some cases, can cut bills by up to 50-80%, depending on solar system size and home energy consumption habits.

Founded in 1997 and with over 25 years of experience, LA Electrical offers end-to-end solar solutions, guiding customers every step of the way from the initial home assessment right through the installation and any aftercare that they might need. Their offerings include bespoke solar PV panel systems, battery storage, electric vehicle charging point installation, and general electrical upgrades, as well. All of their services are carried out by an experienced and accredited team, as a fully approved contractor under NICEIC and MCS.

LA Electrical is a trusted installer for Octopus Energy, one of the leading green energy suppliers, and is able to help homeowners ensure that they get all of the benefits they can of renewable energy. They are able to combine their installations with Octopus Energy’s green tariffs, which can lead to even lower energy bills while contributing to a more eco-friendly home overall.

The team at LA Electrical supports the increasing interest in green energy and is there to help any homeowners who are looking for dependable and cost-effective solutions. Solar energy is increasingly being seen as a smart long-term investment, and the team welcomes any potential customers to get in touch to learn more about how they can implement it in their home.

LA Electrical & Solar began in 1997 as Light Assistance. Over nearly three decades, it has grown into a trusted, multi-award-winning, family-run business helping homeowners and businesses across Bristol, South Gloucestershire, North Somerset, and surrounding areas with the electrical and solar services they need.

