Sheffield Renewables Launches Online Solar Quote Tool with Instant Pricing and Finance Options

Local solar panel specialists, Sheffield Renewables , have announced the launch of an advanced online solar quoting tool, offering homeowners and businesses in Sheffield and South Yorkshire access to instant, tailored pricing for solar panel systems, battery storage, and inverters. This new tool helps customers receive a customised estimate based on a range of factors, such as their energy needs and their property’s location.

The process is designed to be quick and easy, with customers filling out a simple online form before being presented with a range of recommended PV systems, alongside optional battery and inverter configurations. The recommendations break down the performance specs, estimated energy yield, and information on available finance packages, giving users a more complete picture of all of the costs and savings associated with switching to solar.

With the information provided, customers are able to choose their preferred solar setup and book a free survey for a more detailed design and final fixed-price quotation. This first-of-its-kind local solution makes the process faster, more transparent, and significantly easier for customers looking to understand their solar investment upfront.

As a leading solar provider in the region, Sheffield Renewables aims to support homeowners in making more informed, cost-effective energy decisions. The launch of their solar quote tool is just the latest example of this. They also work to introduce homeowners to regulated lenders for any finance plans, allowing them to either pay in full or spread payments over time, depending on their circumstances.

About Sheffield Renewable Services

As a fully accredited, MCS-certified, NAPIT-approved, TrustMark-registered provider of local solar and renewable energy solutions, Sheffield Renewable Services works to secure its place as a trusted part of the local energy landscape. This includes working with some of the most trusted brands in the industry for panels, inverters, and battery storage systems. Each of their high-performance systems comes with a 25-year performance warranty as well as an insurance-backed workmanship guarantee.

The team stands behind the quality of its installations and encourages any interested homeowners or landlords to take a closer look at their online solar quoting tool before getting in touch with the team to find out more.

