Landcraft Landscape & Design Ltd. Wins Best In Category At APL Awards 2026

Landcraft Landscape & Design Ltd., one of the premium providers of landscaping and horticultural services across London and the South East, has won the coveted “Best in Category” award at the 2026 Association of Professional Landscapers Awards. This recognition highlights the company’s excellence in high-end garden construction and technical skill within the landscaping industry.

The company was up for the award in the Project Value £50,000 – £65,000 category, beating out a horde of tough competitors to take the top spot. It won for its fantastic project at St. Ann’s Villas, adding to the Silver Award it won in 2025 for the Primrose Hill Townhouse Gardens project. It shows the continued growth of the company, which also claimed a Silver Merit in 2025, as it has now achieved the very top spot and was voted “Best in Category”.

The APL Awards are known throughout the industry as one of the foremost award ceremonies on the calendar. It’s been going since 1995 and proudly recognises and rewards the highest standard of landscaping carried out by its members. Hundreds of landscaping companies put their projects forward for the awards, and the judges whittle them all down to a handful of winners. Walking away with the “Best in Category” award is no mean feat, particularly in this year’s £50,000 – £65,000 category, where three other companies were given a prestigious Gold rating. The fact that Landcraft Landscape & Design Ltd. managed to finish above these three is a testament to how exceptional its project was.

The APL Awards will return each year, and Landcraft Landscape & Design Ltd. is excited to try and defend its title, while also looking to throw its hat in the ring for other project categories. Winning the 2026 award means a great deal to the team – and it’s another accolade to add to a growing collection, which includes a recent feature in the prestigious Gardens Illustrated magazine. The company saw a previous project – A Surrey Garden, designed by Pollyanna Wilkinson and photographed by Clive Nichols – displayed in the April edition of this magazine. Completed in 2024, the project includes various seating areas, walkways, and planting in abundance. It’s yet another showcase of what the company is capable of – and why it regularly receives critical acclaim from those within the garden and landscaping industries.

About Landcraft Landscape & Design Ltd.

Landcraft Landscape & Design Ltd. started out in 2015 and has grown to become one of the brightest landscaping companies in the South East. Known for high-quality and expert gardening services, this Surrey-based entity can deliver a complete garden from start to finish, undertaking all manner of landscaping and horticultural jobs along the way. The company has picked up many awards in the last ten years, as well as many other high recommendations. For more information, visit the website here: https://www.landcraftgardens.com/ .