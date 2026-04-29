Santamarina + Steta Strengthens Its Tax Practice with the Addition of Luis Curiel Pina and Francisco Carbajal Dominguez

Santamarina + Steta is excited to announce the addition of Luis Curiel Pina and Francisco Carbajal Dominguez as partners in its tax advisory and tax litigation practices. The incorporation was facilitated by Kerma Partners and AIM Legal Headhunters. Luis, Francisco, the team, and Mariano Calderon Vega, the firm’s partner in administrative and tax litigation, now form a group within Santamarina + Steta with the capabilities needed to handle tax advisory, tax litigation, and disputes at the highest level.

Luis Curiel Pina, who specializes in tax litigation, brings 25 years of experience to the firm. He has advised domestic and international companies on disputes with tax authorities, audits, refunds, and administrative appeals, combining a preventive strategy with actionable defense. Luis has been recognized by Legal 500 as a Leading Partner and ranked by Chambers & Partners in Band 2 for Tax Controversy. He also currently serves as first vice president of ANADE and will assume the presidency in 2027.

With more than 20 years of experience, Francisco Carbajal Dominguez specializes in tax advisory and counsels on complex transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, financing, restructurings, and multi-jurisdictional investments. Chambers & Partners recognizes him as Up and Coming in non-contentious tax, while Legal 500 distinguishes him as a Next Generation Partner.

The addition of the two new partners reflects a clear decision by Santamarina + Steta to strengthen its tax practice in Mexico . This integration was further informed by the firm’s 2025 Legal Services Trends Study in Mexico, which surveyed 150 legal leaders in the country who identified the tax area as one of the top issues that will receive the most attention over the next 12 months and remains a critical area over a five-year horizon. With this addition, Santamarina + Steta’s reinforced tax platform joins one of the most active transactional platforms in the Mexican market — recognized for its track record in mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, and financings — forming a team of partners and associates whose profiles complement each other to provide comprehensive advisory services to all of the Firm’s clients.

According to Santamarina + Steta , the addition of Luis and Francisco is also a major step forward in the firm’s commitment to client satisfaction. For 79 years, the firm has established itself as the legal partner for clients establishing or expanding their businesses in Mexico. Today, as the regulatory environment becomes increasingly demanding, the firm is positioning itself as the go-to for legal guidance and strategies on tax functions by expanding its tax advisory and litigation teams.

As Santamarina + Steta continues to expand its team and strengthen its legal services, the entrance of Luis and Francisco enhances the firm’s ability to address, with greater depth, one of the market’s most critical fronts.

About Santamarina + Steta:

Santamarina + Steta is one of Mexico’s most recognized law firms. Founded in 1947, the firm has maintained a consistent presence in leading international rankings, including Chambers & Partners and Legal 500. Santamarina + Steta specializes in corporate and transactional advisory services for domestic and international companies across multiple sectors.

For more information, visit https://www.santamarinasteta.mx/ .