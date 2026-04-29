Yoga Alliance Recognizes Yoga Kawa as a Registered Yoga School (RYS-200)

Yoga Kawa, a leading North American wellness company, has officially been recognized as a Registered Yoga School (RYS-200) by Yoga Alliance , the largest non-profit yoga association in the world. This accreditation officially validates Yoga Kawa’s 200-Hour Yoga Teacher Training (YTT) program in Toronto, recognizing it for meeting the highest standards in curriculum, training hours, and instructor qualifications.

Graduates of this program earn the Registered Yoga Teacher (RYT 200) credential, a globally respected certification that opens doors to yoga teaching opportunities both in Toronto and around the world.

“Earning our Yoga Alliance RYS-200 accreditation is more than a seal of approval, it’s a promise of quality, safety, and depth. “It assures our students that they’re learning from a school that meets the highest global standards in yoga education,” says Echo Wang , Founder & Lead Trainer, E-RYT-500. “But beyond the certification, it’s about trust. It means that every sequence, philosophy lesson, and practice they experience at Yoga Kawa is grounded in integrity, compassion, and a commitment to helping them grow as both teachers and human beings.”

Designed for Professionals

Yoga Kawa’s YTT program is delivered onsite in Toronto through a weekend-only schedule, designed for dedicated practitioners who need to train without disrupting their weekday work or school commitments. The curriculum is comprehensive, covering core styles including Hatha, Vinyasa, Ashtanga, Restorative, and Yin Yoga.

The training goes beyond physical practice, helping students transition from practitioner to confident instructor. Echo Wang states that the biggest transformation occurs when students realize “their presence, kindness, and authenticity are what truly touch people,” enabling them to share yoga with a deep sense of calm confidence.

The Yoga Kawa experience is designed not just to certify, but to launch professional lives and create sustainable careers.

Business of Yoga Lessons : The program includes Business of Yoga Training, covering marketing, branding, and strategies for finding income streams.

: The program includes Business of Yoga Training, covering marketing, branding, and strategies for finding income streams. Personalized Support : Trainees receive a 5-Hour Mentorship Program, which includes one-on-one sessions and real-time feedback to help them teach with clarity and their own authentic voice.

: Trainees receive a 5-Hour Mentorship Program, which includes one-on-one sessions and real-time feedback to help them teach with clarity and their own authentic voice. Career Opportunities: Top-performing graduates can earn paid placements through Yoga Kawa’s network of community, condo, and corporate clients.

Yoga Kawa is currently accepting applications for its upcoming 200-Hour YTT cohorts. The training is conducted through onsite classes at Yoga Kawa’s Toronto-area locations.

What is Yoga Kawa?

Yoga Kawa is a leading North American wellness company dedicated to making yoga accessible, inclusive, and transformative. Through corporate wellness programs, specialty classes, and now its officially accredited teacher training, Yoga Kawa’s mission is to nurture the next generation of skilled, compassionate, and entrepreneurial yoga instructors, helping them build careers rooted in authenticity, kindness, and purpose.