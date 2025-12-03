Green Cork Launches Campaign to Help Homes Cut Heat Loss and Stop Mould with Spray Cork Insulation

With homeowners in West Yorkshire looking for more ways to keep their homes warm without having to raise their energy bills much higher than they already are, Green Cork has announced the launch of its new Winter Campaign, offering spray cork insulation as a modern and sustainable solution to prevent heat loss in the winter, as well as the condensation and mould issues that can be so prevalent during the season.

As the cold weather sets in, Green Cork understands that many homeowners are anxious to improve heating in the home, but with energy costs on the rise, they may not be as eager to turn on the heating as much. As a locally-owned rendering and cork insulation company, they aim to highlight the specific benefits of spray cork. They are approved installers of CorkSol system products, which can be applied both to internal and external walls, as well as inside roofs, against brick, concrete, wood, or existing render. This can make it a more fitting choice for older homes as well as solid-wall properties.

Spray cork insulation provides a thin but highly effective layer that’s able to significantly reduce heat loss. With up to 35% of heat loss in West Yorkshire homes attributable to uninsulated walls, their installations can directly address the problem. As a result, it can help reduce heating bills, boost the energy efficiency rating of the home, and even has some benefits as a source of natural soundproofing for the home.

With many UK homes prone to issues with moisture, dampness, and mould in the winter, Green Cork also wants to highlight the breathability of spray cork insulation. Its natural structure is composed of microscopic air pockets. This quality, which also lends cork its softer feel, also acts as a thermal barrier while allowing moisture to escape. Alongside keeping walls warmer, this reduces the risk of condensation in the home.

With many homes in West Yorkshire being built long before cavity wall insulation was made common, traditional insulation methods may not be as effective for them. Green Cork offers an alternative to improve the comfort of their home, cut energy bills, and protect the property from damp. They encourage homeowners to get in touch to learn more about the specific benefits of this insulation option.

For more information about Green Cork, use the contact details below: