MyGreekCharter Forecasts Record-Breaking Demand for Greece Luxury Yacht Charters in 2026

Strong early bookings, a large number of returning clients, and a fleet shift toward the Ionian and Aegean Sea suggest 2026 will be a major year for luxury yacht charters in Greece. In response, MyGreekCharter is expanding its crewed yacht listings and refining itinerary options to match rising demand for remote, authentic cruising grounds.

After a strong 2025 season, MyGreekCharter, operated by DMA Yachting, is gearing up for what could be its busiest year yet. The company reports record early demand for luxury yacht charters in Greece heading into 2026. Bookings are up, repeat clients are returning in higher numbers, and a growing number of superyachts are shifting focus to Greek waters.

Several factors are driving the trend. “People who’ve chartered in Greece before are coming back, and they are also bringing friends,” says William Mc Nally, charter broker at MyGreekCharter. “What they come for is a cruising ground with endless possibilities and a real chance to be remote – you can actually find a bay where you can be anchored completely alone, which is very rare. They’re not flying in to go shopping and hanging out at beach bars; they’re coming to explore and experience the location that you can only reach by yacht.”

The Ionian Sea, in particular, is seeing a spike in interest. Protected from the strong meltemi winds that can disrupt trips in the Aegean, the Ionian offers smoother sailing, easier logistics, and expanding marina infrastructure. That’s helped fuel a new wave of interest in yacht charters in the Ionian Islands , especially among families and first-time guests looking for a stress-free experience.

While Italy, the South of France, and Mallorca have long been home to the big-name yachts, more superyachts are moving to Greek waters, or at least spending parts of the season there. “The yacht selection is just getting better and better,” says CJ Coetzee, yacht charter broker at MyGreekCharter. “We know the fleet here really well, and make sure to check out the new ones each year at shows – and every year we can confirm that the standard here, both for vessels and crew, is very high. This makes our job so much easier, knowing that we can offer up very good options to our clients.”

Another edge: crew. MyGreekCharter’s team vets every yacht and every crew. In Greece, many crew stay with the same yacht for years, giving clients a better and more consistent experience. “We know who’s good,” says Coetzee. “That makes a difference when you’re spending six figures on a week at sea.”

MyGreekCharter’s current fleet includes some of the best crewed yachts for charter in Greece in 2026 , with growing options in the 30m+ and 50m+ range. From classic motor yachts to cutting-edge superyachts, demand is high, and availability is already tightening.

For those looking to charter a superyacht in Greece next summer, early booking is key. With hundreds of islands and endless route options, Greece remains one of the most versatile charter destinations in the world. “You could come back every year for a decade and still see something new,” says William Mc Nally.

MyGreekCharter is now booking its 2026 fleet, with a focus on custom itineraries across both the Aegean and Ionian. With strong demand, expanding inventory, and trusted crews, the company is positioning itself to lead the season as the top choice for luxury yacht charters in Greece.