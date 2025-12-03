DMR News

CaneDesign Expands Its Digital Ramp Operations Suite as American Airlines and Envoy Stations Adopt Equipment Room and GSE Safety Checklist Applications

Dec 3, 2025

CaneDesign, a provider of digital workflow tools for airport ground operations, announced significant expansion across multiple American Airlines and Envoy Air stations with its Equipment Room and GSE Safety Checklist applications.

These tools streamline the daily processes of equipment management and GSE inspections—two critical components of safe and efficient ramp operations.

Over the past several months, CaneDesign has gone live at Envoy ORD, Envoy RDU, Envoy BNA, and multiple American Airlines stations including CLT, PHL, and MIA, with additional rollouts planned. The company also introduced a custom Kiosk Mode, recently deployed for ReservePS, enabling front-line attendants to check equipment in/out via mounted tablets with scanners.

DIGITAL EQUIPMENT ACCOUNTABILITY

The Equipment Room Application replaces paper logs with a complete digital record of radios, scanners, keys, tablets, lockers, and other shared assets. The new long-term assignment module, launched at American Airlines’ CLT station, supports assigning lockers and tools over extended periods.

GSE SAFETY CHECKLIST FOR SMS, OSHA, AND FAA COMPLIANCE

The GSE Safety Checklist replaces paper inspections with QR-code and photo-based workflows. Technicians scan a weather-proof label—or use AI to identify the GSE ID from a photo—to launch inspections instantly. The system logs photos, notes, geo-location, and triggers alerts for Out-of-Service equipment.

ABOUT CANEDESIGN

CaneDesign builds lightweight, mobile-friendly applications that modernize airport ground operations. Their tools support digital equipment management, GSE inspection workflows, kiosk accountability, and operational audit dashboards across major airline stations.

Learn more at: https://www.CaneDesign.com

