DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News Newsbreak

Woya Digital Signs Sponsorship Deal with Overseas RUFC Malta for 25–26 Season

ByEthan Lin

Dec 3, 2025

Woya Digital has been confirmed as one of the sponsors of the Overseas Rugby Union Football Club First XV for the 2025-26 season. The partnership reinforces the company’s commitment to supporting grassroots sport and contributing to Malta’s thriving rugby community.

The collaboration arrives at an important moment for the club, which stands as the oldest and most successful rugby club in Malta. Overseas RUFC, recognised internationally for its heritage and competitive strength, recently celebrated its seventy-ninth anniversary, marking the beginning of another chapter in the club’s long tradition of performance and community engagement.

Woya Digital said the sponsorship reflects both its values and its connection to Malta. The company’s support aims to encourage local participation in sport, promote player development and help strengthen the wider rugby ecosystem on the island.

“Rugby has an extraordinary ability to bring people together and build strong, supportive communities,” said Steve O’Brien, CEO and Director of SEO at Woya Digital. “Overseas Rugby Union Football Club plays a central role in Malta’s sporting culture and we are proud to contribute to a team with such deep heritage and commitment. Supporting the club this season allows us to give back to the community we work within and champion the positive impact of local sport.”

The club welcomed the sponsorship as an important contribution to its continued growth and future ambitions.

“We are grateful to Woya Digital for their support ahead of the new season,” said Nicky Vella, Club Secretary at Overseas Rugby Union Football Club. “Community partnerships like this help sustain the work we do on and off the field. As we celebrate our seventy-ninth year, strengthening relationships with organisations that share our values is essential. This support will help us continue providing opportunities for players and supporters while pushing the First XV to achieve strong results this season.

The First XV squad has kicked off their league season, with players and staff expressing optimism for a competitive season. The sponsorship will support operational needs throughout the season, including training resources and club development activities.

Woya Digital said the partnership aligns with its commitment to supporting real-world initiatives within the Maltese community. The company plans to remain active in the club’s progress throughout the season and is exploring opportunities for additional involvement with grassroots rugby programmes.

With the 2025–26 season underway, both organisations look forward to building on shared values of teamwork, resilience and community engagement.

Read more about Woya Digital – Woya Digital Strengthens Board with Unusual Group and Expands Global HQ to Malta

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

CaneDesign Expands Its Digital Ramp Operations Suite as American Airlines and Envoy Stations Adopt Equipment Room and GSE Safety Checklist Applications
Dec 3, 2025 Ethan Lin
Royal Codes Founder and Designer Hartwell Sawyer Leads a New Era of Sustainable Athleisure
Dec 3, 2025 Ethan Lin
Fibre Rollout Leaves Traditional Landline Users Stranded – Phonely Offers a Lifeline Alternative
Dec 3, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801