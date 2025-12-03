Royal Codes, the Bali-based slow fashion label founded and designed by Hartwell Sawyer, announces its continued growth as a prominent name among ethical Bali brands in womenʼs activewear, loungewear, and yogawear. Built on the belief that comfort is the gateway to confidence, pleasure, and presence, Royal Codes creates elevated, eco friendly athleisure that blends sensual silhouettes with ultra soft fabrics — all handmade in Bali by an artisan team committed to sustainable and toxin free production.

From its earliest collections, Royal Codes has stood for a simple promise: clothing should never force women to choose between sexy and comfortable. Sawyerʼs signature approach merges flattering, body-hugging designs with flexible wearability, making each piece a day-to-night staple for movement, travel, and modern life. The brandʼs growing international community turns to Royal Codes not just for style, but for how the garments feel — breathable, supportive, and second-skin soft.

“Royal Codes was born from a desire to help women feel confident in their bodies without sacrificing comfort,ˮ said Hartwell Sawyer, founder and designer of Royal Codes. “Everything we make is designed to honor the divine feminine energy — strength, softness, sensuality, and self-trust. When a woman feels comfortable, she opens into her most alive and confident self.ˮ

Slow Fashion with a Global Heart

In an industry dominated by disposable trends, Royal Codes is a slow fashion alternative rooted in craft, longevity, and responsibility. Each design is produced in limited runs and handmade in Bali, supporting local makers and ensuring careful quality control at every step. The label prioritizes ethical labor practices, mindful sourcing, and sustainable operations, reinforcing its position within the global eco friendly fashion movement.

Eco Friendly, Toxin Free Materials Women Can Trust

Royal Codes uses OEKO-TEX certified, toxin free textiles that meet rigorous global safety standards. Central to the brandʼs feel-good identity is its use of organic bamboo fabric and other ultra soft fabrics chosen for breathability, stretch, and skin-safe comfort. The result is premium yogawear and athleisure that women can live in — designed for real bodies and real rhythms.

A New Standard for Activewear, Loungewear, and Goddesswear

While the brand is often celebrated for its sensual cuts, Royal Codes is equally loved for its versatility. Pieces transition seamlessly from studio to street — offering supportive activewear that moves with the body, loungewear that drapes like luxury, and goddesswear that invites women to feel at ease, empowered, and fully themselves.

With a growing global customer base, Royal Codes continues to expand its reach while remaining anchored to its Bali roots: handmade in Bali, sustainably produced, and intentionally designed to last.

About Hartwell Sawyer

Hartwell Sawyer is the founder and designer of Royal Codes, a slow fashion label known for eco-friendly, sustainable activewear and loungewear handmade in Bali. Her vision blends sensual design with ultra soft, toxin free, OEKO-TEX certified fabrics to create elevated yogawear and athleisure that supports women in every season of life. Sawyerʼs work is rooted in honoring the divine feminine energy through comfort, confidence, and timeless wearability. She is also a singer-songwriter and performer, bringing the same spirit of artistry and feminine power to her music as she does to Royal Codes.

About Royal Codes

Royal Codes is a Bali-based slow fashion brand creating ethical, sustainable womenʼs activewear, loungewear, and goddesswear. Handmade in Bali with eco-friendly, toxin free, OEKO-TEX certified materials including organic bamboo fabric, Royal Codes is committed to ultra soft fabrics, responsible production, and timeless silhouettes that empower women to feel effortlessly sexy and unbelievably comfortable. Learn more at www.thero y alcodes.com .