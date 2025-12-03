Fibre Rollout Leaves Traditional Landline Users Stranded – Phonely Offers a Lifeline Alternative

As several major broadband providers begin rolling out fibre packages without any landline option, thousands of UK households risk being left without a vital landline connection. Many consumers, especially older or vulnerable people, are only now discovering that their new fibre plans no longer include support for traditional phone lines. Phonely , the UK’s award-winning residential VoIP and scam-protection provider, has stepped forward with an affordable, accessible home-phone solution designed for those who still rely on a landline every day.

The shift comes as the UK prepares for the Big Switch-Off in 2027, when the ageing PSTN (Public Switched Telephone Network) copper network will be permanently retired and replaced with digital voice (VoIP) technology. While landlines are not disappearing, the way they connect is changing, and some providers have already withdrawn phone support entirely from new fibre services. This leaves many households facing sudden uncertainty about how to stay connected, particularly if they depend on a landline to speak with family, care networks, the GP, or emergency services.

Phonely offers an answer by providing a modern digital voice service that works through any standard broadband connection, allowing customers to keep the home-phone experience they trust without changing their routines. Users can keep their existing phone number, continue using their familiar handset with a simple VoIP adapter, and enjoy unlimited UK calling at prices significantly lower than traditional line-rental packages.

The transition to digital voice is designed to improve reliability, reduce costs, and modernise communication nationwide. However, many people are still unclear about what digital voice means, whether they must replace their phone, and how the switch affects devices like telecare alarms, home security systems, and door entry units. Phonely’s guides, support team, and customer-friendly setup process aim to remove that confusion, offering clear steps for anyone preparing for the move away from the PSTN.

The Big Switch-Off was originally planned for 2025, but the deadline has now shifted to January 2027, giving households more time to move to digital voice. The delay also reflects concerns over vulnerable users being rushed into unsuitable solutions. With some areas still dependent on copper lines, and not all broadband networks fully ready, the extended timeline ensures no community is left without a working phone line.

Phonely’s service has been created with those users in mind. Alongside simple setup and budget-friendly plans, the company offers built-in scam protection, CallGuard technology, a free mobile call app for taking home-number calls on the go, and real-time blocking of emerging scam numbers. For older people, carers, and families wanting peace of mind during the UK’s biggest telecoms transition in decades, Phonely provides a dependable and reassuring pathway into the digital future.

