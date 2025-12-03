DMR News

Rogers & Hollands | Ashcroft & Oak Honors the Legacy of Juell Kadet

Ethan Lin

Dec 3, 2025

Rogers & Hollands | Ashcroft & Oak Jewelers is deeply saddened to announce the passing of Juell Kadet, Executive Vice President and cherished family matriarch, at the age of 96. Juell was the devoted wife of the late Alan Kadet, with whom she shared 67 years of partnership, love, and mutual support. A lifelong pillar of the family-owned brand founded in 1910, Juell helped guide the company through remarkable growth across Chicagoland and beyond. Together, she and Alan shaped the jeweler into a trusted household name built on tradition, craftsmanship, personal service, and the belief that jewelry celebrates life’s most meaningful moments.

A Woman Who Believed in Possibility Juell was the first woman to appear on the cover of National Jeweler and the first woman inducted into its prestigious Retailer Hall of Fame. She was also one of the first two women ever admitted to the renowned 24 Karat Club, breaking barriers in an overwhelmingly male-dominated field and opening doors for generations who followed.

A Legacy of Strength, Creativity, and Purpose Juell’s life was marked by resilience. After surviving breast cancer, she transformed her experience into purpose, founding the Kadet Cancer Research Foundation at UChicago Medicine Ingalls Memorial Hospital. To date, the foundation has raised more than $1 million to support oncology research and bring hope to families across the region.

In her later years, Juell faced a long and courageous journey with Alzheimer’s disease, continuing to inspire those around her with her perseverance and determination to live

Her creativity extended far beyond the jewelry world. Juell was a gifted gourmet cook, an innovative clothing designer, and an accomplished vocalist. In addition to singing her company’s jingle for TV and radio, she recorded two albums: My Kind of Town and Juell of the Mile. Each project reflected her unshakeable commitment to giving back; one album benefited The Neediest Children’s Fund, and the other supported her cancer foundation.

A Legacy Carried Forward Today, the fourth generation and grandchildren help lead Rogers & Hollands | Ashcroft & Oak, honoring Juell’s extraordinary legacy alongside their parents. The current president and oldest grandson in the business said, “Juell was a force in every sense. She broke barriers with boldness and grace, lifted others with endless generosity, and led with both heart and conviction.

