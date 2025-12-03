World’s First Nano-Hydroxyapatite Oral Spray Announced by OralAdvance Laboratories

Introduction to the Groundbreaking Innovation

In a breakthrough that challenges traditional oral care methods, Dr. Toni Martincevic of OralAdvance Laboratories introduces CariSpray, the world’s first patent-pending nano-hydroxyapatite oral spray. The innovation promises to revolutionize preventive oral health by providing protection against cavities throughout the day, addressing a long-standing gap between brushing sessions.

The Birth of CariSpray: A Moment of Frustration

The spark for this groundbreaking invention ignited in a dental practice, rather than a laboratory or boardroom. Dr. Martincevic was treating a young patient, Luna, who required her third filling within a year despite adhering to perfect oral hygiene practices. Her mother’s heart-wrenching question “What else can we possibly do?” served as a catalyst for change. Dr. Martincevic realized that the conventional oral care industry was focused on short-term solutions, leaving a critical vulnerability during the 95% of the day when people aren’t brushing.

“It became clear that the industry was fighting a chemical war with mechanical tools. We needed a solution that worked during the time when teeth were most vulnerable between brushing sessions,” Dr. Martincevic explains.

Creating a New Category in Oral Care

Frustrated by the lack of effective preventive solutions, Dr. Martincevic set out to create a product that would offer continuous protection. Through a year of intense research and development, he created CariSpray, the first-ever oral spray formulated with nano-hydroxyapatite, a mineral that makes up 97% of tooth enamel. This breakthrough innovation works by neutralizing harmful acids, remineralizing enamel, and reducing cavity-causing bacteria.

“This wasn’t just about improving existing products; it was about creating an entirely new category, one that provides protection all day, not just during brushing,” says Dr. Martincevic.

The Science Behind CariSpray

CariSpray’s unique formula contains 0.46% nano-hydroxyapatite, which is scientifically calculated to replace the minerals that teeth lose daily due to acid attacks. The particles used in CariSpray are rod-shaped, which have been shown to integrate more effectively into enamel, providing superior protection compared to typical needle-shaped particles found in other products. Furthermore, its triple-action formula is validated through rigorous clinical testing, showing a 62% reduction of Streptococcus mutans in just three minutes.

Real-World Impact and Proven Results

In clinical trials, CariSpray demonstrated significant benefits for users: 84% reported less staining, 73% saw a reduction in tartar formation, and 82% of users noticed visibly whiter teeth. In addition, users experienced a 35% reduction in sensitivity within one week, with up to 80% experiencing relief within two to four weeks. Dr. Martincevic’s commitment to real-world effectiveness is evident, as he continues to validate the product through ongoing patient feedback in his dental practice.

For patients like Luna, the product offers more than just dental health—it provides peace of mind. “Luna now enjoys her snacks and juice boxes, and her mother no longer has to worry about frequent dental visits,” Dr. Martincevic shares.

Commitment to Innovation and Patient-Centered Care

Dr. Martincevic’s decision to self-fund the entire development of CariSpray demonstrates his unwavering dedication to solving real-world oral health problems. He committed a full year of his dental practice income to fund the R&D process, ensuring that CariSpray was not only effective but also met pharmaceutical-grade standards through partnerships with leading European research institutions.

“What drives me is the desire to make a real difference in people’s lives. This isn’t about building a business, this is about providing a solution to a problem I see every day in my practice,” Dr. Martincevic explains.

Looking Toward the Future

With the success of CariSpray, Dr. Martincevic has paved the way for a new era in preventive oral care. The product has already been validated through clinical studies and meets both FDA and EU regulatory standards. As Dr. Martincevic continues to refine and improve the product, his vision remains clear: to make preventive care accessible to all, reducing the need for costly dental procedures and offering hope to the 2.5 billion people worldwide affected by tooth decay.

About OralAdvance Laboratories

OralAdvance Laboratories is a pioneering company focused on developing cutting-edge, scientifically validated oral care solutions. Founded by Dr. Toni Martincevic, the company is committed to delivering innovative products that address real-life oral health challenges. With a dual presence in the USA and Europe, OralAdvance Laboratories bridges global research with effective consumer solutions, ensuring safe and reliable products for all.

Media Contact

OralAdvance Laboratories

Toni Martincevic, Founder

Email: support@carispray.com

Website: www.carispray.com

