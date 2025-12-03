BahamasMotorYachts Reveals Top Luxury Yachts for 2026 As Exumas Boom Draws US Charter Clients

The Bahamas has emerged as the number one yacht charter destination for American clients heading into 2026, according to BahamasMotorYachts. The combination of direct flights from Miami, fast access to Nassau and George Town, and the ability to reach secluded, tropical cruising grounds in just a few hours makes the Exumas a standout. With many larger yachts based in South Florida and an increasing number of local power catamarans joining the scene, availability and options are stronger than ever.

Unlike other popular charter regions, a yacht charter in the Bahamas still offers true privacy – something even the Caribbean can’t always guarantee. “In the BVI, you’re almost always sharing an anchorage, and sometimes it’s even hard to fit,” says Carina Isenberg, Yacht Charter Broker with BahamasMotorYachts. “In the Exumas, you can drop anchor with no other yachts in sight – that’s incredibly rare for a destination this easy to get to.”

BahamasMotorYachts has access to the full charter market, including many top-tier motor yachts and new-generation catamarans already positioned for the season. The 2026 offering focuses heavily on Bahamas luxury yacht charters designed around marine exploration and flexibility. Whether guests are after kiteboarding, reef diving, sandbar picnics, or just quiet anchorages, the Exumas offers the kind of open, immersive experience many clients are now prioritizing.

“Guests today want more than beach clubs and bars – they want freedom, space, and nature,” says Isenberg. “These yachts are floating beach villas. You pick your pace, and the Exumas do the rest.”

Captain Chris de Kock adds that for clients looking to charter a yacht in the Exumas , the logistics couldn’t be easier. “You can fly into Nassau and be on board within the hour,” he says. “From there, you’ve got access to blue holes, sharks, deserted islands, reefs, and sandbanks – all in one week.”

As part of its ongoing focus on the Bahamas, the team at BahamasMotorYachts attended the 2025 Bahamas Yacht Show to review top charter yachts available for the upcoming season. Here are a few standout options already making waves for 2026, each offering something unique for different types of guests:

Hannah – 112ft Westport | 9 guests | from $65,000/week

Broker CJ Coetzee calls Hannah “a no-brainer for serious charterers.” Fresh off a $4M refit, it’s in excellent shape with a warm, US-based crew led by Captain Dan and Chef Gillian. With a 35’ tender, STARLINK, and top-tier service, it’s a smart pick for both families and short-notice trips.

Beachfront – 108ft Hargrave | 10 guests | from $64,900/week

Booked by Nadja Asmus, Beachfront gets rave reviews for its fun, hands-on crew and personal touches. “My client said it was the best trip of their life,” says Asmus. From themed dinners to drone footage and standout food, this yacht punches well above its price.

Sweet Escape – 130ft Christensen | 12 guests | from $115,000/week

Selected by William Mc Nally for its style and substance, Sweet Escape combines a bold, elegant interior with a seasoned crew and strong charter history. “It feels more like a private home than a typical yacht,” says Mc Nally. The crew is known for their attention to detail and hospitality that guests remember.

Romeo Foxtrot – 118ft Hargrave | 10 guests | from $135,000/week

Toured by Chris de Kock, Romeo Foxtrot is one of the most impressive tri-decks in its class. Modern, sleek, and equipped with a waterfall jacuzzi, beach club, steam room, and 32’ tender, it’s built for high-end comfort and adventure.

Just Enough – 141ft Custom | 11 guests | from $119,000/week

Daniel Asmus calls Just Enough “one of the most complete yachts in the region.” With a classic interior, water slide, strong toy lineup, and a crew that consistently delivers, it’s ideal for both first-time charterers and returning guests who want a polished, all-round experience.

These yachts and more are compiled in BahamasMotorYachts’ online listings for the best superyachts for charter in the Bahamas in 2026 . The list is made to help clients find the most successful and best-value luxury crewed yachts in the Bahamas. The top yachts are booking out fast, and BahamasMotorYachts is encouraging people to book fast.