Musk Says Latest Tesla Software Update Allows Texting While Driving

Tesla chief executive Elon Musk said a new version of the company’s Full Self-Driving (Supervised) software allows drivers to text while the system is engaged, despite laws in most U.S. states that prohibit the practice.

Statement made on X about new software behavior

Musk made the comment in a reply on X on Thursday after a user noticed that the latest update to Tesla’s Full Self-Driving software, known as FSD, no longer displayed a warning when the driver used a phone while driving.

Musk wrote that the update permits texting “depending on context of surrounding traffic.” He did not explain what those conditions are. Tesla does not maintain a public relations department, and Musk did not immediately respond to an emailed request for clarification.

Texting while driving remains illegal in most U.S. states

Nearly all 50 U.S. states ban texting while driving, and about half prohibit any handheld phone use while operating a vehicle, according to the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics.

FSD remains a driver-assistance system

Despite the name, Tesla’s Full Self-Driving software does not make vehicles fully autonomous. It is classified as a driver-assistance system.

Earlier versions of FSD required drivers to keep their hands on the steering wheel when the system was active. That requirement was later changed, allowing hands-free driving as long as the in-cabin camera determined that the driver was paying attention to the road.

The system relies on a combination of interior cameras and steering wheel sensors to monitor driver attentiveness. Because it is not fully autonomous, drivers must be prepared to take control when the system encounters situations it cannot handle.

Transitions of control between the system and human drivers are frequently cited in crashes involving driver-assistance features.

History of safety concerns and regulatory scrutiny

Musk has previously acknowledged that Autopilot, the driver-assistance system that comes standard with Tesla vehicles, can make some drivers overly confident. U.S. regulators have tied Autopilot to more than a dozen fatal crashes.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is currently investigating FSD after identifying more than 50 reports of vehicles running red lights or entering the wrong lanes. The agency is also examining reports of crashes in low-visibility conditions while FSD was in use. The NHTSA did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

Legal dispute over FSD marketing in California

Tesla is also nearing the end of a legal case with the California Department of Motor Vehicles over how it has marketed FSD and Autopilot.

During hearings in July, the DMV accused Tesla of misleading customers by suggesting for years that its vehicles are capable of driving themselves. The state agency has asked a judge to suspend Tesla’s ability to sell and manufacture vehicles in California for at least 30 days. A decision in that case is expected by the end of the year.

