Awear Develops EEG Wearable to Track Brain-Based Stress in Real Time

Awear, a startup founded by former Rakuten Symphony R&D head Antonio Forenza, has developed a behind-the-ear EEG wearable designed to measure brain activity linked to chronic stress and provide users with continuous monitoring and AI-based coaching, as the company prepares for broader consumer rollout following early funding and clinical testing.

Founder’s Background and Origin of the Device

Forenza was working as head of research and development at Rakuten Symphony, a telecom subsidiary of a Japanese conglomerate, when he began looking for a better way to track and control stress. Several years earlier, he lost 40 pounds using an Apple Watch to monitor steps and calorie burn. He then questioned why no comparable consumer device existed to measure stress directly.

“I wanted to lose 40 pounds of stress, and realized there’s no wearable for that today,” Forenza told TechCrunch.

Drawing on his engineering background, Forenza identified a gap in the consumer health market and began building a solution based on electroencephalogram technology to detect and measure electrical activity in the brain.

EEG Technology and Brainwave Measurement

EEG is traditionally used in clinical settings to diagnose conditions such as epilepsy and sleep disorders. It can also detect psychological stress by measuring high-frequency beta brain waves. When elevated beta waves persist for long periods, they are associated with exhaustion, insomnia, and mental distress.

Forenza partnered with data scientists and biomedical engineers to design Awear as a compact device worn behind the ear for continuous brainwave monitoring.

Consumer Device Design and App-Based Coaching

The Awear device transmits brainwave data to a companion mobile application that displays information about the user’s mood and delivers AI-powered coaching guidance aimed at managing stress and improving emotional resilience.

“Our brain is phenomenal at self-adjusting and makes us believe we are not stressed,” Forenza said. “It’s fine to be in ‘fight or flight’ every once in a while. It’s part of our nature. But if you fall into the trap of constant ‘fight or flight’, then that leads to chronic stress, depression, anxiety.”

Forenza said the device is designed to help users identify excessive stress early and intervene before it produces longer-term health effects.

Clinical Testing and Startup Competition Results

Awear is currently being tested by Stanford University’s psychiatry department to detect confusion and disorientation in elderly patients following surgery. Despite this clinical collaboration, Forenza said the company’s main commercial focus remains on selling the device directly to consumers, following a model similar to other wearables such as the Oura ring.

The startup was selected as a Startup Battlefield 200 finalist at TechCrunch Disrupt 2025, where it won the health category pitch competition.

Funding, Pricing, and Go-to-Market Plans

Earlier this year, Awear closed a pre-seed funding round led by Hustle Fund, Niremia Collective, Techstars, and The Pitch Fund. The company plans to raise a $5 million seed round in early 2026.

The device is currently available only through an early-access program. Early adopters, including a group that includes startup founders, can purchase the device for $195. The price includes a lifetime subscription to the app.

After completing its seed funding round, Awear plans to launch a Kickstarter campaign as part of its customer acquisition strategy. Forenza said this approach has been used by several wearable companies to build visibility and reach early users.

“It is a path that worked for many other wearables. It gives you a lot of visibility, and it’s a good way to acquire customers,” he said.

Featured image credits: Freepik

