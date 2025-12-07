Azerbaijan has launched it’s first-ever student satellite

Azerbaijan has reached a new milestone in its space journey with the successful launch of the country’s first-ever satellite designed and built entirely by school students. The PocketQube satellite, created by 7th–9th grade students under the SPACE Academy of Azercosmos, was launched into orbit aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket. This achievement marks a transformative moment for national space education, symbolizing the emergence of a new, technologically skilled generation eager to contribute to the country’s future in space.

Symbolically dedicated to the 5th Anniversary of Azerbaijan’s Victory in the Patriotic War, the satellite represents a powerful blend of patriotism, youth innovation, and the nation’s growing technological ambition. For the participating students, the mission was not only a scientific challenge but also an opportunity to honor their country’s history through innovation and creativity. It shows how national pride and scientific curiosity can grow together, guiding young minds toward impactful achievements.

This project, implemented by SPACE Academy in partnership with Brazil IDEIA Space, became a historic milestone for the country’s education and innovation ecosystem. A total of 672 schoolchildren representing 41 secondary schools across Azerbaijan participated in the program, making it one of the largest school-level space initiatives in the region. The SPACE Academy, established by Azercosmos to nurture young talent and expand access to space sciences, played a central role in preparing the students for this mission. Through its structured programs, competitions, workshops, and hands-on engineering programs the Academy has quickly become a leading center for space education in the region.

The project emerged from the Academy’s flagship competition, where students competed to propose, design, and build the best satellite concept. The contest challenged teams to apply real engineering principles, from electronics and sensors to structural design and mission planning. Winning teams were given the opportunity to join the full satellite development program, turning their competition entries into a real orbital mission. This framework not only fostered teamwork and innovation but also ensured equal access for students from various areas.

“By giving students the chance to design, test, and launch real space hardware, we are building the next generation of space scientists, engineers, and thinkers,” said Dunay Badirkhanov, Chair of the Board (a/g) of Azercosmos. “SPACE Academy was created to open the cosmos to the youth. Today, these children reached orbit not only with a satellite, but with their dreams. Their success proves that Azerbaijan’s investment in education is transforming into real technological achievements.”

The participating students spent months learning space engineering fundamentals, experimenting with components, running simulations, and assembling the PocketQube under expert mentorship. The project became a cornerstone of Azerbaijan’s growing STEAM ecosystem and marks the first time that such a hands-on satellite initiative has been completed entirely by schoolchildren.

The satellite will conduct basic in-orbit experiments, collect telemetry data, and serve as an educational platform for students to continue learning about satellite operations after launch. This ongoing engagement ensures that the learning experience extends far beyond the launch itself.

The launch of PocketQube is a part of Azercosmos’ broader strategy to nurture local talent, inspire young innovators, and build a sustainable national space ecosystem creating a strong foundation for Azerbaijan’s future in global space exploration.